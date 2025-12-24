Domi breaks tie in 3rd, sparks Maple Leafs past Penguins to stop skid

Matias Maccelli gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 13:34. His shot from the left side deflected in off Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon in the slot.

Woll kept it a one-goal game at 19:44 when he made a left pad save on Mantha’s slap shot from above the left hash marks after the forward intercepted Chris Tanev’s clearing attempt from behind the net.

“I gave someone a Christmas present in front. Luckily Joe snagged it away,” Tanev said.

Steven Lorentz pushed it to 3-1 at 7:38 of the second period. After stealing the puck from Karlsson in the defensive zone and going in on a breakaway, Lorentz jammed in a second rebound past Skinner’s outstretched left pad.

“I was telling ‘E.K.’ because I played with him in San Jose, he juked me out in the first period and I told him I’d get him back,” Lorentz said. “I was fortunate to strip him and I think he must have blown a tire because he’s pretty quick and I left him in the dust there.”

Muse said he felt the Penguins did not manage the puck well on several plays that led to goals.

“We got caught trying to make some plays in high ice,” Muse said. “Whenever there is pressure up high, [we] also [need to] have somebody else ready to back that up.”

McGroarty cut it to 3-2 at 11:43. He intercepted Troy Stecher’s clearing attempt and shot over Woll’s glove from above the right circle.

Mantha tied it 3-3 at 1:00 of the third, one-timing a pass from Wotherspoon at the point.

“It’s been tough,” Domi said, “but when you go through tough spells like this, it makes you stronger as a group and I think we did a good job of having everyone going tonight.”

NOTES: Nylander had the secondary assist on Domi’s goal, factoring into a game-winning goal for the 117th time in his career and passing Auston Matthews for the fourth most in Maple Leafs history. He trails Mats Sundin (179), Dave Keon (136) and Mitch Marner (125). … Tanev returned after missing 23 games with an upper body injury, finishing plus-1 with one shot on goal in 17:23 of ice time. The defenseman last played Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, when he was taken from the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Matvei Michkov. “Missing nine weeks, you picture in your head how the game is going to go and what’s going to happen,” Tanev said, “and it comes a lot quicker than you think missing so much time. I got better as the game went on, but lots to improve on for sure.” … Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe was a career-high plus-5.