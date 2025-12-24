Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Wild

Forward wins it at :53, also has assist for Nashville, which has won 4 of 5

NSH at MIN | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Steven Stamkos scored 53 seconds into overtime, and the Nashville Predators won their third straight game, 3-2 against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Tuesday.

Stamkos scored his third goal in as many games when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Haula as he drove the net past the left pad of Filip Gustavsson.

Stamkos also had an assist, Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Roman Josi scored for the Predators (16-16-4) who have won four of their past five and improved to 8-3-0 in December. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for the Wild (22-10-6), who have lost two in a row (0-1-1) following a seven-game winning streak. Gustavsson made 26 saves.

Faber opened the scoring at 7:00 of the first period when he beat Saros with a long-distance one-timer off a pass from Quinn Hughes.

O'Reilly tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 14:28. Luke Evangelista's shot from the top of the crease rebounded to O'Reilly, who backhanded the puck past Gustavsson.

Josi put the Predators up 2-1 on the power play at 17:07 with a wrist shot from between the circles over Gustavsson's glove.

Eriksson Ek tied it 2-2 52 seconds into the second period while on a delayed penalty when he slid a rebound from a Marcus Johansson shot past the right skate of Saros from in front.

