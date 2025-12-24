Byram wins it in OT, Sabres defeat Senators for 7th straight win

Greig elected to drive the net on a 2-on-1 rush with forward Michael Amadio and finished a deke on the backhand over Lyon’s glove to tie it 1-1 at 17:13.

“We’ve been winning games lately, and points,” Greig said. “Even in our losses, I think we’ve played well, so that’s good for the confidence going into the break here and hopefully we can keep that going after.”

Ostlund tipped a Byram wrister tailor-made for a deflection to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead at 6:11 of the second period.

Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 9:27. Drake Batherson, from his knees, found Stutzle alone in the slot with a centering pass, and Stutzle beat Lyon glove side with a wrist shot on the power play. Stutzle has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during his point streak.

“I feel like we were pretty consistent all game,” Senators forward Claude Giroux said. “They play different than most teams. We had to adapt a little bit. But at the end of the day, they had the puck a lot but I feel like we were in good positions. I think both teams played pretty good tonight.”

Lyon, sprawled out on the ice, robbed Batherson with the glove to keep it 2-2 at 17:55 of the third period.

“We needed one big save,” Ruff said of Lyon’s clutch stop. “I think, with about [two] minutes left off a little bit of a blown coverage, we got a heck of a save from our goaltender.”

Buffalo killed off a Tuch hooking penalty for the final 1:51 of the third period to send the game to overtime.

“A lot of confidence in our 'PK,'” Tuch said. “Guys went out there and did a really good job. I mean, it starts with ‘Al’ in net. He’s been unbelievable for us, especially in this stretch of games. He’s been our best penalty killer. That’s huge when you’ve got confidence in a guy like that who will just keep you in games sometimes when you need it the most.”

NOTES: The Sabres' winning streak is its longest since a 10-0-0 run from Nov. 8-27, 2018. … Buffalo center Josh Norris was plus-1 in 14:00 of ice time in his return to Ottawa. He played 236 games for the Senators from 2019-2025. … Byram was a game-high plus-3. … Stutzle became the fourth player in Senators franchise history aged 23 or younger to record multiple point streaks of eight games or more. … Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk had a game-high six shots.