Maple Leafs enter holiday break with welcome ‘boost’

Find optimism in skid-ending win against Penguins, day after dismissal of assistant

maple_leafs_celebrate_122325

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- Three spectators wearing green Grinch masks on their heads and Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys on their backs aimlessly wandered through the Scotiabank Arena concourse minutes before puck drop of Toronto’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, looking as if they were lost.

What better way to symbolize the beleaguered fan base of an entire city?

Disappointment. Anger. Indifference. All those emotions were running sky high as the Maple Leafs attempted to end a three-game losing streak in a season that even general manager Brad Treliving admits has been below standard.

That Toronto was able to subsequently put together one of its better efforts to defeat Pittsburgh 6-3 certainly was a source for optimism, a commodity that has been scarce in these parts lately.

But is it the beginning of a trend? Or an arbitrary upward blip for a team (16-15-5) that remains in last place in the Atlantic Division with 37 points entering the NHL’s three-day holiday break?

“Well, it’s a boost,” coach Craig Berube said. “Going to have a better Christmas, I guess.”

He paused.

“If you like Christmas.”

There hasn’t been a lot to like about the Maple Leafs in recent times, so much so that there have been calls from outside the organization for Berube to be fired. Treliving quickly squashed any such rumors to that end prior to the game Tuesday, holding an impromptu press conference to tell reporters that the coach’s job is not in jeopardy.

Nevertheless, Treliving’s comments came less than 24 hours after assistant Marc Savard was relieved of his duties.

Savard had been in charge of a sputtering Maple Leafs power play that came into the game having scored an NHL-low 12 goals with the man-advantage. That total was one less than the 13 that Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston had scored on his own.

“Obviously, you know, he’s a great guy and it was sad to see him go,” Maple Leafs forward William Nylander said of Savard. “But I mean, we’ve been struggling. I guess that’s the first step to make a change for the team.”

Nylander would know all about struggling. Relied upon as one of the team’s top offensive weapons, he’d gone 11 games without a goal before busting out with a four-point effort (two goals, two assists) against the Penguins.

He’d looked like a beaten man just two days earlier after Toronto’s 5-1 loss at Dallas on Sunday, admitting he’d been looking for answers he just couldn’t find.

“I don’t know if I’ve felt like this before, if I’ve had a stretch like this,” he whispered to the assembled media. “I’m not sure. I don’t feel like I’ve had that in the NHL, at least.”

For Berube, the reason for Nylander’s breakout performance was simple.

“He was taking pucks hard to the net,” Berube said.

So, too, was forward Max Domi. And if Nylander’s recent slump could be considered a dry spell, Domi’s should be called a monumental drought.

Consider this: When the 30-year-old broke a 3-3 tie at 11:35 of the third period with what would prove to be the game winner, it ended a 23-game goalless run for a forward, who has spent a good chunk of the season playing in Toronto’s top six. He hadn’t scored since doing it twice against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 28, a span of 56 days.

PIT@TOR: Domi leads the rush from his own end, carves up defenders

During his postgame media availability, Domi preferred to address how the team was sticking together through the recent adversity rather than talk about his goal.

“We just prefer to focus on what’s in here,” he said. “That’s all that matters.

“You guys all have a job to do, and the fans have every right to have their opinions and all that stuff. But we don’t pay attention to it. We can’t right now. That’s no disrespect to you guys. It’s just that the noise isn’t going to do us any good. Things have been tough sledding, and I think guys have done a good job of focusing.

“It’s been tough. But I think if you go through tough times like that, it makes you tough as a group. And I thought we did a great job of having everyone going tonight.”

Chris Tanev was just happy to be playing, period. The veteran defenseman returned from an upper-body injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 1, when he was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov.

“It [was frustrating],” he said of his absence. “I’ve played half a game in nine weeks. So, I mean, it’s not fun. I think it’s the longest stretch in my career that I haven’t played. So there’s definitely been a lot of ups and downs. Just tried to grind through it and stay positive.

“Just happy to be back on the ice.”

Much in the same way Nylander and Domi were back on track, at least for one night.

But will it last?

A “Hockey Night in Canada” game against the rival Ottawa Senators here on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP) will be their next chance to find out.

Related Content

Domi breaks tie in 3rd, sparks Maple Leafs past Penguins to stop skid

Berube safe as Maple Leafs coach, GM says

Latest News

McDavid has 5 assists, Draisaitl scores hat trick in Oilers win against Flames

Wedgewood makes 32 saves, Avalanche shut out Mammoth

Matthews could help history repeat itself as Maple Leafs captain

NCAA players set to face European pro teams in 1st Spengler Cup appearance

Rangers score 5 straight goals in 3rd period, rally past Capitals

Canadiens score 5 straight, surge to win against Bruins

Panthers rally past Hurricanes with 5 unanswered goals

Byram wins it in OT, Sabres defeat Senators for 7th straight win

Larkin ties it late in 3rd, lifts Red Wings past Stars in OT

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Wild

Pelech scores in 3rd period to lift Islanders past Devils

Domi breaks tie in 3rd, sparks Maple Leafs past Penguins to stop skid

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break

Berube safe as Maple Leafs coach, GM says

Dunne surprises sister with special video message before playing on same ice

Johnston fined maximum for roughing in Ducks game

NHL On Tap: Robertson, DeBrincat meet in clash of U.S. Olympic hopefuls

'Road To The Winter Classic' Episode 3 highlights Christmas in Florida