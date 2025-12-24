Panthers rally past Hurricanes with 5 unanswered goals

Niko Mikkola, Luke Kunin, Sam Bennett and Seth Jones also scored for the Panthers (20-14-2), who have won five of the past six games and eight of the past 10. Sam Reinhart had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves.

“That third period is (all) the players. They handled all that,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I was responsible for the first two. I didn’t have the team ready to play tonight.

“It was really, really important, whether we won or lost the game, that we could find a way to right the ship and play a hard, smart third period. That was their task, and they accomplished it.”

Eric Robinson and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (22-11-3), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) after a five-game winning streak. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves in his first start since Dec. 4.

"We just tried to do things differently than we were doing," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We made a few errors. I will call them 'young' mistakes, guys that are out there probably playing a little above where they should be. And good teams make you pay. That's kind of what happened."

Florida scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the third period to take the lead.

Mikkola cut the deficit to 2-1 with his first of the season at 3:53 of the third when his one-timer deflected off the skate of Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin and into the net.

"You could feel and see how we responded after those two periods," Mikkola said. "(The third period) was like a playoff period for us. I'm really happy how we showed up in the third. We started hitting, and I think that was the key today."