NCAA players set to face European pro teams in 1st Spengler Cup appearance

* * *

Mike Snee will have plenty to keep him busy in late December in his role on the organizing committee for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as his full-time job as vice president of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

But he'll be paying close attention when the puck drops at Eisstadion Davos on Friday for the Collegiate Selects' tournament opener against Hockey Canada.

Seeing an NCAA all-star team playing in the Spengler Cup will mark the culmination of a process that Snee began in 2019 when he was executive director of College Hockey Inc., a men's college hockey advocacy group.

"I'm so ecstatic it's going to happen," Snee said. "I can't wait to watch it. I definitely will be watching it and feeling, ‘Man, that would be so cool to be there right now.’ ... Certainly not on the ice, but part of it, and part of it from Day 1. So there certainly is just a personal attachment I have to it."

Snee was a college student spending a semester abroad in Germany during the 1990s when a hockey game in the German league piqued his interest in European sports. Eventually he discovered the Spengler Cup.

"I went down a bit of like a Spengler Cup rabbit hole, because what I recall seeing was the building was full, the building was super enthusiastic, and the building itself looked cool as heck," he said. "And then you find out it's in this beautiful mountain town, and that it happens to be the town where all the financial meetings occur (World Economic Forum). ... So I just got intrigued about it."

What he learned stuck with him as he developed his professional career in hockey, which took him to College Hockey Inc. in 2012. Especially every December, when he'd see a press release or a social media item showing current or former NCAA players who were skating in the Spengler Cup.

"If you go back and look at rosters every year, it felt like there was one-to-three Canadian college hockey players that would get assigned to the Canadian Spengler Cup team," Snee said. "Ian Mitchell, who played in the NHL, when he was with Denver, all of a sudden he's on the Spengler Cup team; I have no idea why. (Former NHL forward) Dylan Sikura, he was at Northeastern, and on social media I see a release, Dylan Sikura playing on the Canadian Spengler Cup team. So I just know all this stuff is happening for a variety of reasons."

In 2019 Snee was speaking with Keith Sullivan, an amateur scout for the Edmonton Oilers at the time. The conversation eventually turned to the Spengler Cup.

"He's like, ‘I go all the time,’" Snee said. "And then he started validating everything that I heard about it -- it is the coolest sporting event in the world, and so on and so on.

"Then we're talking about college guys in it, and he goes, 'You should put together a college all-star team and play in it.' And I was like, ‘Yeah, it's actually a great idea.’"

As Snee sought ideas for a talking-points memo to sell Spengler Cup participation to the different NCAA hockey stakeholders, he found more support than he realized.

"As I started to work on this and put this brief together, every single time I encountered a college hockey coach who had played in it, because a number of college hockey coaches are either Canadians that played on Team Canada when they were pros, or maybe an American that was playing for a European pro team and that pro team played in the Spengler Cup," he said. "So I would talk to some of these coaches, and then every single one of them [would say], ‘That was the best week of hockey I ever had in my life, that was so memorable. This would absolutely be something we should do.’

"So that really pumped me up. I think we're onto something. Because these college coaches not only were validating how wonderful the event was, they were like, 'Can I be a coach? Can I be one of the coaches that coaches it?' ... I would say, probably over my four or five years of working on that, I probably encountered 15 different coaches that played in it, and every single one of them had the same reaction. They were all like, ‘The most fun I ever had playing hockey.’ It was powerful."

Among those coaches stepping up was Gadowsky.

"The Spengler Cup is an extremely prestigious tournament, and something that has been televised live in Canada forever," he said. "So it's something that I've known about. I did play for a Canadian national team in the 1990s, and learned more about it. It's been over probably six or seven years ago that someone contacted me and said, ‘Do you think NCAA college hockey would be interested if there was a way to get an all-star team?’ And I said, 'Yes.'"

The support also came from athletic directors and conference commissioners when Snee would pitch the idea to them at college hockey's annual meeting.

"They were overwhelmingly in support of it," Snee said. "‘This is the concept, this is the idea.’ It worked out wonderfully that I think in every one of those meetings, there was at least one coach in there who had played in it eight years earlier when he was a pro, and he was like, 'Great idea. Let's do it. It'll be wonderful.'"