Larkin ties it late in 3rd, lifts Red Wings past Stars in OT

Wins it at 34 seconds after scoring with 4:03 left in regulation for Detroit, which is 8-2-0 in past 10

Stars at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin scored his second goal of the game 34 seconds into overtime after tying it with 4:03 left in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Larkin beat Casey DeSmith with a wrist shot from the high slot after tying it 3-3 with a power-play goal.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, Lucas Raymond had three assists, and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings (22-13-3), who have won three in a row and eight of 10 (8-2-0). John Gibson made 19 saves to extend his winning streak to a career-best eight games.

Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz scored on the power play, Jamie Benn also scored, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Stars (25-7-6), who had won four in a row and eight of 10. DeSmith made 21 saves.

Van Riemsdyk gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 9:23 of the first period when he took a pass from Michael Rasmussen at the edge of the crease and flipped a shot over DeSmith’s shoulder.

Hintz’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 10:47 of the second period. After a quick pass across the crease from Jason Robertson, Rantanen got the puck to Hintz in the right face-off circle and he put a wrist shot over Gibson’s blocker.

Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 19:16, taking a pass from Matt Duchene on a 2-on-1 break and beating Gibson into the open side of the net.

Finnie’s power-play goal tied it 2-2 at 3:02 of the third. DeSmith stopped Raymond’s shot and Finnie’s first attempt off the rebound, but he regained the puck and put a wrist shot into the top of the net.

Johnston put the Stars back ahead 3-2 at 11:18, deflecting Miro Heiskanen’s pass past Gibson for a power-play goal.

