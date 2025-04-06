Ovechkin scores No. 895 in Capitals loss to Islanders

The 39-year-old forward set the record at 7:26 of the second period. With Washington on a power play, Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson and sent a wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin blocker side from the top of the left face-off circle to cut New York’s lead to 2-1.

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the Capitals (49-19-9), who would have clinched the Metropolitan Division with a victory. They remained 11 points ahead of the second-place Carolina Hurricanes.

Marc Gatcomb scored twice, and Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (34-32-10), who have won consecutive games for the first time since March 18 and 20.

New York trails the Montreal Canadiens by five points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Montreal visits the Nashville Predators later Sunday.

Ovechkin nearly passed Gretzky at 2:35 of the first period, but Sorokin was able to make the save on a redirection.

Horvat then gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 7:06. After Anders Lee sent his one-timer from inside the right dot wide, Simon Holmstrom corralled the puck behind the net before circling and finding Horvat cutting into the low slot for a five-hole finish.

Gatcomb made it 2-0 at the 9:00. After chipping the puck to Kyle MacLean along the left wall in transition, Gatcomb received the puck back in the low slot before he beat Lindgren high glove side.

Sorokin made a blocker save on Ovechkin’s wrist shot from just inside the blue line at 2:36 of the second period before Ovechkin cut it to 2-1 with his record-breaking goal, which was his 42nd of the season.

Gatcomb scored his second of the game just three minutes later at 10:26 to give the Islanders a 3-1 lead. Matt Martin fed him from behind the net for a one-timer from the low slot.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored at 4:20 of the third period, poking a loose puck past Lindgren at the blocker-side post for the 4-1 final.