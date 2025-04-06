WNBA legends Bird, Taurasi knew Ovechkin before NHL, congratulate him on goals record

Hoops stars played for Dynamo Moscow when Capitals captain's mom was team president

Ovechkin Bird Taurasi
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It takes a legend to know a future legend, even if he's just starting out.

WNBA stars and surefire future Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi shared some congratulations for Alex Ovechkin during the NCAA Women's Final Four broadcast this weekend.

While calling the UConn vs. UCLA game, Bird, a 13-time WNBA All Star and four-time champion, told a story of when she played with Taurasi for Dynamo Moscow from 2004-2006. We will let her tell the rest.

"When I got there, the president of the club was a woman, she had two sons, we heard one of her sons they said, 'he's pretty good at hockey,'" Bird said during the broadcast."To make a very long story short, you fast forward to the next year, he gets drafted. The name of our (team's) president was president Ovechkin. Her son was Alex.

"We knew him as Sasha which is a common nickname for Alexander in Russia. And we just heard that a certain record has been tied," she said, gleefully as Taurasi applauded.

Bird of course was referencing Ovechkin's two-goal game on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks to tie Wayne Gretzky's career goals record of 894. When Bird and Taurasi met him, he hadn't even been drafted by the Capitals with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL draft.

Ovechkin's mother, Tatyana, was a legendary point guard in Russia, leading the team from the former Soviet Union to gold medals in both the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, the 1975 World Championship and six European League titles. She currently serves as the head of the Russia women's national basketball program.

Tatyana also wore No. 8 during her playing days.

Both Bird and Taurasi offered congratulations in Ovechkin's native language to conclude the segment.

