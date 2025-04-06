Ovechkin gifted painting during on-ice ceremony after record-breaking goal

Alex Ovechkin made a habit of collecting Tony Harris’ paintings of him during his climb up the NHL goals list.

So, it seemed fitting that Ovechkin received another after the Washington Capitals left wing scored his NHL record-breaking 895th goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday.

“To commemorate this moment, there is a Canadian artist who does sports named Tony Harris. You collect his paintings," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during the on-ice ceremony after Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky on the NHL all-time goals list. "We had this painting especially commissioned for you to celebrate and commemorate this amazing, amazing accomplishment. Congratulations. Greatness is now a part of your name.”

It was the sixth time Harris, an Ottawa-based professional sports artist who has frequently worked with the NHL, NHL Players’ Association, and the NHL teams, was commissioned to do a painting of Ovechkin.