Capitals tribute video for Ovechkin's goals record covers every tribute video along the way

It of course starts with his first NHL goal, noted by Capitals announcer Joe Beninati as coming "a half hour into his NHL career."

As the video moves on, it quickly notes his 100th, 200th and 300th goal. At 400, it starts getting serious with Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne among the legends offering congrats. Predictions for 500 and maybe even 600 start to fly.

Another video for goal No. 473, the Capitals franchise record where Ovechkin passes Peter Bondra , is intercut briefly. At 500, Gretzky appears offering congrats. Jeremy Roenick asks "How the heck did you do it so fast?" Brett Hull says "I feel like I'm going to be having to do this every two years as you climb up the ladder." Selanne again.

Then another prediction: Maybe even 700?

At 600, Jarome Iginla offers: "Man that's fast, feels like we just did the 500 one!" Former teammate Braden Holtby says "much more to come." Longtime Ovechkin linemate Nicklas Backstrom stares into the camera and says "Keep scoring. Why slow down?"

Of course, Gretzky, Mike Gartner and many more, including the first appearance of Alex's son, Sergei, emerge. Gartner says "You're not done by any stretch." Backstrom again: "Keep going, don't stop here."

Then it's former teammate Jaromir Jagr who says "If I were Wayne Gretzky I would be shaking right now."

Milestone after milestone, the congrats and predictions keep coming. It's almost as if the who's who of NHL goal scoring knew it was inevitable, which it ended up being.

The video ends continues with a quick time-lapse of a graying but still scoring Ovechkin before a quick cut to his family.

It ends with loving congratulations from his wife Nastya and two sons, Sergei and Ilya followed by his mother Tatyana, followed by Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and, of course, a smiling Gretzky.

"You're on a mountain all by yourself," Gretzky says.