McKenna, with 'elite, non-teachable gift' has scouts excited for 2026 NHL Draft

TORONTO -- John Williams of NHL Central Scouting couldn't find words quick enough when asked to assess forward Gavin McKenna of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

It's still more than a year away, but scouts get excited and downright animated when given the opportunity to speak about the 17-year-old left wing.

That includes Williams, who joined seven other full-time scouts during Central Scouting's meetings this week to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goalies eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

"What he's done ... he's so much fun to watch," Central Scouting's senior western scout told NHL.com. "He does it every single night too."

Williams isn't kidding. McKenna finished second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games, including 100 points (32 goals, 68 assists) during a season-ending 40-game point streak that began Nov. 6.

He's carried that impressive play into the WHL playoffs, with a WHL-high 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in four games.

"His trajectory is generational because when you compare where he is at the same age to some of these other players we've seen progress and get to the NHL as 18-year-olds and have an impact, he's on that same path," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "When you think of the key skills you have to have in the NHL ... you have to be smart, you have to be able to skate and you have to be able to compete. Those three important skills are maybe his three best skills so we're not even talking about how great his hands are.

"We don't use the term five-tool player in hockey as much as you hear it used in other sports, but McKenna's one of those guys. He's got it."