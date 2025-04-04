McKenna, with 'elite, non-teachable gift' has scouts excited for 2026 NHL Draft

Medicine Hat forward had 40-game point streak, leads WHL with 14 points in 4 playoff games

McKenna 1

© Mark Peterson

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

TORONTO -- John Williams of NHL Central Scouting couldn't find words quick enough when asked to assess forward Gavin McKenna of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

It's still more than a year away, but scouts get excited and downright animated when given the opportunity to speak about the 17-year-old left wing.

That includes Williams, who joined seven other full-time scouts during Central Scouting's meetings this week to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goalies eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

"What he's done ... he's so much fun to watch," Central Scouting's senior western scout told NHL.com. "He does it every single night too."

Williams isn't kidding. McKenna finished second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games, including 100 points (32 goals, 68 assists) during a season-ending 40-game point streak that began Nov. 6.

He's carried that impressive play into the WHL playoffs, with a WHL-high 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in four games.

"His trajectory is generational because when you compare where he is at the same age to some of these other players we've seen progress and get to the NHL as 18-year-olds and have an impact, he's on that same path," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "When you think of the key skills you have to have in the NHL ... you have to be smart, you have to be able to skate and you have to be able to compete. Those three important skills are maybe his three best skills so we're not even talking about how great his hands are.

"We don't use the term five-tool player in hockey as much as you hear it used in other sports, but McKenna's one of those guys. He's got it."

McKenna 2

© Jenn Pierce

This level of production is nothing new for McKenna (5-foot-11, 162 pounds). After being selected by Medicine Hat with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 WHL Draft, he had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 16 games in 2022-23 as a 15-year-old. Last season he was second among WHL rookies with 97 points (34 goals, 63 assists) in 61 games and was named rookie of the year in the WHL and the Canadian Hockey League.

This season, on top of his success with Medicine Hat, he scored one goal in five games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as Canada's youngest player, and eighth youngest ever to play for Canada at the event.

"McKenna is in a special category that you only come across every few years," Central Scouting vice-president and director Dan Marr said. "His offensive instincts and playmaking game are truly exceptional and it’s his composure, compete and maturity that really sell you on his talent. His game resembles the likes of Patrick Kane and Doug Gilmour, who both had slight builds and were able utilize their talents to produce and use those same smarts and wits to protect themselves from hockey's physical elements."

What about those physical elements? After all, the WHL traditionally is touted as a tough, physical league.

"He's not afraid of being in the tough areas," Gregory said. "He handles being hit and still makes a play. It's impressive that he's doing it where he's doing it."

McKenna was named to the CHL Team of the Month for a fourth time in March, the most of any player in the CHL this season. His 40-game point streak is the second-longest by a CHL player since 2000, after a 50-game streak by Alexander Radulov with the Quebec of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 2005-06. Mario Lemieux holds the all-time CHL record with a 61-game point streak with Laval of the QMJHL in 1983-84.

McKenna 3

© Randy Feere

Led by McKenna, Medicine Hat is up 3-1 on Swift Current in its best-of-7 first-round series. Game 5 is Friday at Medicine Hat.

"He brings so many elements that I think you have to include many players when you think of comparing him," Central Scouting senior eastern scout Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "Patrick Kane and the quick hands, the creativity. He's got the high compete, reliability of a Sidney Crosby. He's got a lot of elite parts of his game, and the way he's shown it on the big stage at an early age is even more impressive.

"His skill set, his mind for the game and the way he's able to make plays that, looking from the stands, didn't even exist. He's just an elite player in a lot of categories."

Are there similarities to what McKenna is doing and what Connor McDavid did during his draft-eligible season with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, when he had 120 points (44 goals, 76 assists) in 47 games in 2014-15?

"McKenna does it in a different way," Williams said. "McDavid was able to just physically blow by people and do things. There have been those guys at a young age who could really skate and they get by people, get chances, but it kind of peaks out a little early because they don't have the skill to make plays. Even if McDavid wasn't the skater he is, he'd still be a great player. McKenna's so smart with the puck, away from the puck.

"McDavid would dictate things so much, he would just jump out at you because he's got the puck and he's doing everything. McKenna is a little bit more in the weeds."

McKenna got his 200th WHL point against Portland on Jan. 31 in his 118th regular-season game, making him the third-fastest skater in the league to hit the mark since 1996, behind Regina center Connor Bedard (107 games, in 2023) and Calgary right wing Pavel Brendl (96 games, 1999).

"When McKenna's got the puck and when he's creating and he's trying to find that time and space, that's where he's gifted," Central Scouting's Nick Smith said. "He sees the ice so well, sees everything that's happening, and he's just got that elite, non-teachable gift."

Fans can watch McKenna or any other WHL prospect eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft for free on Victory+. The opportunity for free streaming of WHL games will extend into the 2025-26 season.

