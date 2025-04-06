Flyers miss playoffs for 5th consecutive season, ties longest drought in team history

The Philadelphia Flyers failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

They were eliminated from contention when they lost 3-2 at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The Flyers' postseason drought matches its longest ever, when it failed to qualify for five straight seasons between 1989-90 and 1993-94. They rebounded to reach the playoffs 11 straight seasons and 16 of the next 17.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Flyers and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Rodrigo Abols, F; Olle Lycksell, F; Givani Smith, F

Potential restricted free agents: Noah Cates, F; Tyson Foerster, F; Jakob Pelletier, F; Cam York, D

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 11

What went wrong

Power-less power play

The Flyers' power play is 30th (14.9 percent) and it could be the fourth straight season it's been in the bottom three of the League. Among the struggles this season were the lack of a center who could consistently win face-offs to maintain possession. Philadelphia has won 48.8 percent of power-play face-offs, 29th in the NHL. There also has been a constant shuffling of players on the two units, leading to a lack of cohesion.

Goaltending

Philadelphia's .888 save percentage at 5-on-5 is the lowest in a season since the stat began being tracked in 2009-10. Samuel Ersson has had stretches where he looked like a No. 1 goalie, including an eight-game run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 21 when he went 7-1-0 with a .935 save percentage, and he earned a spot with Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He's allowed at least three goals in 12 of 13 starts since the 4 Nations break, and among the 41 goalies to play at least 30 games, Ersson is 40th in save percentage (.881) and 34th in goals-against average (3.15). Backups Ivan Fedotov (.881 save percentage, 25 games) and Aleksei Kolosov (.870, 15 games) haven't proven to be reliable options.

March of losses

The Flyers began March with a 2-1 shootout victory at the Winnipeg Jets and then lost 11 of their next 12 (1-10-1). They went 1-6-0 during a seven-game homestand, getting outscored 30-11, then were swept on a five-game road trip (0-4-1) that ended with them allowing seven goals in back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Two days after a 7-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on March 25, coach John Tortorella was fired and replaced by assistant Brad Shaw.

Reason for optimism

Michkov's development

Matvei Michkov has grown to become the significant piece of the Flyers' rebuilding effort they were hoping for when they selected the forward with the No. 7 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old leads rookies with 24 goals and is second with 58 points in 75 games. Away from the ice, the native of Perm, Russia, has improved his English enough that he doesn't need to rely on a translator when talking with teammates or coaches.

Prospects are coming

Several top prospects have taken steps in their development and could be in line for NHL spots late this season or next season. Forward Jett Luchanko, the No. 13 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, was a surprise addition to the opening-night roster and impressed in four games, and after a strong season with Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League (56 points; 21 goals, 35 assists in 46 games), he's gaining more professional experience finishing his season with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. Forward Alex Bump, a fifth-round pick (No. 133) in the 2022 NHL Draft, helped Western Michigan University reach the Frozen Four with a team-leading 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 40 games. Also ready for the next steps are forward Denver Barkey (2023, No. 95), defenseman Oliver Bonk (2023, No. 22) and goalies Carson Bjarnason (2023, No. 51) and Egor Zavragin (2023, No. 87).

Draft capital

The Flyers have three picks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, theirs along with the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers. They also have four picks in the second round. Those seven selections give general manager Daniel Briere and his staff lots of options while they look to help the Flyers take another step in their rebuild, either using those choices to stockpile talent or in trades for more established players ready to provide help sooner.