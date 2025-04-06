Bruins miss playoffs for 1st time since 2015-16 season

Reasons for optimism

Jeremy Swayman: There was no question that Swayman underestimated how much missing training camp would impact his season. Not that he would likely change his decision after it resulted in an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value). Now, though, he has to live up to the deal. His past performance, albeit splitting time with former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark, indicates he should be far better than he was this season. The Bruins, however, will need to hope that by curtailing the number of times he starts three straight games -- an Achilles heel of his -- and by having him go through a full camp, he will be the player they had anticipated when he signed.

Trade Deadline haul: Understanding that the Bruins were not primed for a playoff run – even if they could have -- general manager Don Sweeney decided to sell off almost everything at the NHL Trade Deadline. In all, Boston acquired forward Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round selection from the Toronto Maple Leafs in return for Brandon Carlo, a 2027 conditional second-round pick from the Florida Panthers for Marchand, forwards Casey Mittelstadt and William Zellers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche for Charlie Coyle, forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Minnesota Wild for Justin Brazeau and defenseman Max Wanner, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from the Edmonton Oilers for Trent Frederic and Max Jones. It was a restocking the Bruins hope can push their retool forward.

David Pastrnak: He’s unlikely to receive Hart Trophy consideration given where the Bruins are and other candidates for the award, but Pastrnak has pulled them along sometimes single-handedly. His 94 points are 44 more than the next-highest total, Geekie, and he has done it playing on a line mostly with the latter and Pavel Zacha. And while Geekie and Zacha are nice players, neither comes close to approaching the line that Pastrnak once starred on with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. Pastrnak has taken on some added leadership as the only player remaining in the lineup with a letter, with Marchand traded and McAvoy injured, and his he has clearly led with his play on the ice. Pastrnak, who turns 29 next month, is still very much in his prime.