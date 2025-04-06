Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Protas week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury
Tkachuk likely to miss 4th straight for Senators; Barkov remains out for Panthers
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas is week to week with a lower-body injury, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery announced Sunday.
The forward told NHL.com he sustained a skate cut to his foot in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Protas finished with two shots on goal in 11:39 of ice time.
He is third on the Capitals with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and is a team-best plus-40 in 76 games this season.
Anthony Beauvillier will play at the New York Islanders on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS) with Protas unavailable. Washington (49-18-9) can clinch the Metropolitan Division with a win. -- Stefen Rosner
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk is likely to miss his fourth straight game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH) because of an upper-body injury.
The forward and Senators captain did not play in a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and has not resumed skating.
"I was hoping he was going to skate today, but he’s not going to," coach Travis Green said Friday. "So, it's about all I can say about it."
Tkachuk was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Ottawa's 1-0 overtime loss March 30. He remains day to day.
Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals in 71 games, and his 55 points are third.
"He's a big piece to our team," forward Ridly Greig said. "He brings a lot of compete and that kind of emotional side of the game. Everybody has kind of got to step up a little bit and there's a lot more minutes for somebody out there, so guys have to step up."
Ottawa (41-29-6) holds the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. It trails Florida by four points for third place in the Atlantic Division. -- Callum Fraser
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov will miss his third straight game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday (5:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN) because of an upper-body injury.
The Panthers center and captain did not play in a 3-0 loss at Ottawa on Saturday.
"It's not serious, but he’s not playing this weekend," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Friday.
Barkov appeared to sustain the injury during a 3-2 overtime loss at Montreal on April 1. He left with 6:09 remaining in the second period but returned for the start of the third, ultimately playing 18:27.
He did not play in a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Barkov is second on the Panthers with 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) in 64 games.
Florida is also expected to again be without forward Nico Sturm, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Canadiens and did not play Saturday.
Sturm could play when the Panthers start a four-game homestand against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Florida (44-28-4) has lost four in a row (0-3-1) and is two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in the Atlantic, and four ahead of the fourth-place Senators. -- Derek Van Diest
St. Louis Blues
Dylan Holloway is week to week because of a lower-body injury.
The forward was hit by Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty with 2:51 remaining in the first period of the Blues' 5-4 overtime win Thursday. He played one more shift before leaving the game with 1:03 left in the first.
Holloway is third on the Blues with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 77 games.
The Blues (43-28-7), who have won 12 straight games, are four points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card in the Western Conference. -- Lou Korac