NHL Buzz: Protas week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk is likely to miss his fourth straight game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNOH) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward and Senators captain did not play in a 3-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and has not resumed skating.

"I was hoping he was going to skate today, but he’s not going to," coach Travis Green said Friday. "So, it's about all I can say about it."

Tkachuk was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Ottawa's 1-0 overtime loss March 30. He remains day to day.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 29 goals in 71 games, and his 55 points are third.

"He's a big piece to our team," forward Ridly Greig said. "He brings a lot of compete and that kind of emotional side of the game. Everybody has kind of got to step up a little bit and there's a lot more minutes for somebody out there, so guys have to step up."

Ottawa (41-29-6) holds the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, seven points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. It trails Florida by four points for third place in the Atlantic Division. -- Callum Fraser