Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's new goal-scoring king.

The Washington Capitals left wing scored his 895th goal to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday.

Ovechkin scored his record-breaking goal at 7:26 of the second period on the power play. He took a pass from Tom Wilson and ripped a wrist shot from the left face-off circle past Ilya Sorokin for his 895th goal to cut New York’s lead to 2-1.

The 39-year-old tied Gretzky by scoring his 894th goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

After scoring the goal, Ovechkin slid on his belly toward center ice, where he was mobbed by his teammates.

The game was stopped for about 10 minutes for a ceremony at center ice that included Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, and two sons, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“Wayne, you'll always be the 'Great One' and you had a record that nobody ever thought would be broken," Bettman said. "But Alex, you did it. You've been amazing.”

Gretzky, who was in Washington on Friday when Ovechkin tied his record, said he's not sure this record will ever be topped.

“I wish the Islanders and the New York fans all the best, but we’re here today to celebrate this guy here, No. 8,” Gretzky said. “I can tell you firsthand, I know how hard it is to get 894. 895 is pretty special. My congratulations to not only Alex, his mom and dad, his family, his wife and kids. When I broke the record, my two kids were about the age of his boys, so it’s kind of reminiscent for me and I’m so happy that two of my boys are here tonight. But there’s nothing better than the National Hockey League. They say records are made to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that. It’s the greatest game in the world. I want to congratulate every organization, the Commissioner and the League.

“… Alex, I said I’d be the first guy to shake your hand when you broke the record (shake hands and hugged) and one last thing before Alex speaks, one of the great things about my setting the record, Colleen Howe bought my wife a beautiful gift and wonderful note and we know how the legacy of hockey passes down, but also it does it with the families and the wives, so my wife has something very beautiful for his lovely wife that we want to pass on. But Mr. Leonsis, congratulations, and when I set the record, they bought me a Rolls-Royce, so you’ve got your work cut out.”

The goal capped what has been an incredible run by Ovechkin to get the record; scoring six times during a five-game goal streak.

"Every moment since the first day in training camp, we're chasing a great moment in hockey," Ovechkin said Friday "I didn't put pressure on myself a lot, and I was enjoying this moment and I'm still enjoying it. It's such a great moment for hockey."