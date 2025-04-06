Ovechkin goals record celebrated by Capitals owner

Ted Leonsis has been owner of the Washington Capitals since 1999 and has had an inside view of Alex Ovechkin’s 20-season climb to becoming the NHL’s all-time goals leader. Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal Sunday against the New York Islanders to break Wayne Gretzky’s record.

In an exclusive column for NHL.com, Leonsis writes about his bond with Ovechkin and the impact he has had on the Capitals, from being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft to leading them to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018 to scoring his record-breaking goal.

Before we won the Stanley Cup in 2018, I took little joy from our accomplishments. My emotions in those moments were always relief. Since then, however, I have given myself permission to have joy and Alex breaking this record brings tears of joy.

It also brings a sense of accomplishment and reflection. Every day now something harkens up a memory.

I remember when the Capitals general manager George McPhee dropped Alex off at my home in McLean, Virginia the first weekend when we drafted him in 2004. He didn’t speak much English.

We were in the pool in my backyard and I told him, “We’re in this together and we’re going to win the Stanley Cup, and you can be one of the greatest players ever. My goal is to treat you like you’re a part of the family and this is going to be a great experience for the two of us.”

You look back now and you go, “Oh, wow. I love it when a plan comes together.”

Time unspooled and the change is everywhere, but a constant is just the determination and fidelity of Alex Ovechkin. I don’t think that’s been celebrated enough.

If you look at the four big professional sports -- how many players drafted and retained by one organization have been an MVP, won a championship and broke an all-time record?

LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, and he’s played for four teams. Tom Brady, an NFL superstar, has played for two teams. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bulls and us (the Washington Wizards).

Going through the list, I think Bill Russell and Steph Curry might be the biggest one-team players or player/coach.

It’s so rare.

I don’t know if a record will be broken again by one player who shows his love and respect for the fanbase, for the franchise, for the owners and for the community the way Alex has with us. That’s where I’m really proud of him. He’s so against type.

I was watching a video that came up on Facebook and it was Alex at his house playing goalie with his kids and a friend, and his mother was playing a goalie, too. It showed how real, how human, how sweet and nice he is … and the guy is the all-time leading goal-scorer breaking a record many believed couldn’t be broken!

I’ve spent some time with Wayne Gretzky. He’s a great man. He’s said that he was this enthusiastic about Alex breaking this record because, “If anyone was going to be break that record, it’s him. He earned it.”