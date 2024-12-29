Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 870th NHL goal on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, moving him within 25 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. As Ovechkin closes in on the record, we’ll detail each goal he scores along with the corresponding goal from Gretzky. Here is the latest:
THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 870, 25 from breaking NHL record
Capitals forward gains on Gretzky for all-time mark
© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images
Goal No. 870
Alex Ovechkin
Date: Dec. 29, 2024
Site: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Opposing goalie: Alex Lyon, Detroit Red Wings
Time of goal: 12:04 of the first period
Summary: Ovechkin scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Jakob Chychrun, cutting the Red Wings lead to 2-1. It was Ovechkin’s 17th goal in 20 games this season.
Next game: vs. Boston Bruins, Tuesday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, SNP, SNE)
Wayne Gretzky
Date: Nov. 28, 1997
Site: Marine Midland Arena, Buffalo
Opposing goalie: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
Time of goal: 6:14 of the third period
Summary: Gretzky took a pass ahead from Niklas Sundstrom and stepped into a slap shot from just above the left face-off dot that went in over Hasek’s left shoulder to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 lead. It was Gretzky’s eighth goal of the season and the last of his 27 career goals against Buffalo. The Sabres rallied for a 3-3 tie.