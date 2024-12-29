THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 870, 25 from breaking NHL record

Capitals forward gains on Gretzky for all-time mark

wsh-ovi-870-bug

© Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals scored his 870th NHL goal on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, moving him within 25 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. As Ovechkin closes in on the record, we’ll detail each goal he scores along with the corresponding goal from Gretzky. Here is the latest:

Goal No. 870

Alex Ovechkin
Date: Dec. 29, 2024
Site: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Opposing goalie: Alex Lyon, Detroit Red Wings
Time of goal: 12:04 of the first period
Summary: Ovechkin scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Jakob Chychrun, cutting the Red Wings lead to 2-1. It was Ovechkin’s 17th goal in 20 games this season.
Next game: vs. Boston Bruins, Tuesday (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, SNP, SNE)

The Gr8 Chase: Alex Ovechkin just 25 goals away from breaking Gretzky's record

Wayne Gretzky
Date: Nov. 28, 1997
Site: Marine Midland Arena, Buffalo
Opposing goalie: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
Time of goal: 6:14 of the third period
Summary: Gretzky took a pass ahead from Niklas Sundstrom and stepped into a slap shot from just above the left face-off dot that went in over Hasek’s left shoulder to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 lead. It was Gretzky’s eighth goal of the season and the last of his 27 career goals against Buffalo. The Sabres rallied for a 3-3 tie.

Latest News

Ducks score 4 straight, rally past Oilers

Blackhawks ‘can’t wait’ for Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against Blues 

Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Hughes, Pettersson out at least 1 week for Canucks

Luukkonen makes 35 saves, Sabres defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

World Junior Championship roundup: Finland defeats U.S. in OT

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek to return from injury for Wild against Senators

Year in Review: Most Memorable Short Shifts Stories of 2024

Retired Pavelski pays visit to former Stars teammates in Chicago

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

On Tap: Day 4 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Finland team

NHL On Tap: Blackhawks host Stars before Winter Classic

Huberdeau scores 2 goals, Flames edge Sharks