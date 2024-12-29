THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 870, 25 from breaking NHL record

Wayne Gretzky

Date: Nov. 28, 1997

Site: Marine Midland Arena, Buffalo

Opposing goalie: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres

Time of goal: 6:14 of the third period

Summary: Gretzky took a pass ahead from Niklas Sundstrom and stepped into a slap shot from just above the left face-off dot that went in over Hasek’s left shoulder to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 lead. It was Gretzky’s eighth goal of the season and the last of his 27 career goals against Buffalo. The Sabres rallied for a 3-3 tie.