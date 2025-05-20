Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 1 preview

RALEIGH, N.C. -- History shows how much winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final matters for the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers.

The Panthers have won the opening game in each of their three previous trips to the conference final (1996, 2023, 2024). They went on to win the series each time, including sweeping the Hurricanes in 2023.

The Hurricanes are in their third conference final in seven seasons under coach Rod Brind'Amour. They were swept in each of their previous two trips (2019, 2023) and are 0-12 in the conference final in their past three appearances in this round (2009, 2019, 2023).

The latest opening act in the Eastern Conference Final takes place at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series go on to win the series 68.1 percent of the time (534-250). The percentage increases to 74.9 percent (368-123) when the home team wins Game 1, and decreases to 56.7 percent (166-127) when the road team wins Game 1.

"Those past experiences, I think those will only help us in this case because we've had some experience with this group," Carolina center Sebastian Aho said. "Obviously, we have some new additions that have been unbelievable for us, but definitely experience helps with what we've been through with this group."

The Hurricanes are hoping some home cooking does the trick for them to end that 12-game losing streak in the Eastern Conference Final; they are 5-0 at home this postseason after tying the Los Angeles Kings for the NHL lead with 31 home wins during the regular season (31-9-1).

Carolina has outscored its opponents (New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals) 21-8 in its five home games this postseason, including 9-2 in Games 3 and 4 against the Capitals in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is 4-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout in his four home playoff games.

"I just think that we just get juiced up in this barn," Carolina forward Jordan Martinook said. "It starts by driving into the parking lot. The game is at 8 o'clock so you come here at 5:30 and the parking lot is completely full. There's people out there hooting and hollering. They're yelling at you as you're driving in. It sets your mood and your energy from 6 o'clock on and you just kind of ride that high.

"Then, obviously, they get super loud in here and it's human nature, it just gives you energy. It's crazy. I don't know how to really describe it. It helps a lot."

Florida, though, is 5-2 on the road during the playoffs and coming off a dominating 6-1 win in Game 7 of the second round against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The Panthers lost Games 1 and 2 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto, but responded to win four of five, including Games 5 and 7 on the road. They have a plus-17 goal differential (33-16), a 36.8 percent power play and 86.4 percent penalty kill in their seven road games.

"We love playing at home in front of our fans, but I think it's also a great challenge for us to play on the road," Florida center Aleksander Barkov said. "We know the other team will have their moments and push because of the atmosphere and they're home, and we kind of get energy from that.

"Tonight, again, great challenge, great building to play in, very loud and they're a really good home team. It's a great challenge for us."