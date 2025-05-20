Morrow could make Stanley Cup Playoff debut for Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Scott Morrow could make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut for the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The 22-year-old rookie defenseman was paired with Shayne Gostisbehere at the morning skate, an indication he will be in the lineup.

“If I’m in there, I’m going to play my (butt) off and try and do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Morrow said. “I’ve played enough games now where I think I’m ready for this moment if it comes.

“I think it’s an advantage for me because I’m fresh, I’m healthy, I’m well-rested. I’ve had a little bit of a break since I was playing in the NHL playoffs. Just coming in fresh, I’m going to try and bring a lot of energy if I do get in the lineup.”

Morrow hasn’t played since Carolina’s regular-season finale, a 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 17. He later played two games with Chicago of the American Hockey League in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A second-round pick (No. 40) at the 2021 NHL Draft, he had six points (one goal, five assists) and was plus-4 in 14 regular-season games with the Hurricanes.

Jalen Chatfield, who has an undisclosed injury, also participated in the morning skate, the defenseman’s first time on the ice since a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the second round on May 12.

He has one goal and is plus-6 while averaging 20:24 of ice time in nine games this postseason, including 1:50 per game on the penalty kill. Chatfield had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) was plus-22 in 79 regular-season games, averaging an NHL career-high 18:53 of ice time.

“More than likely, I would still call (Morrow) probable; we’re still debating it,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s a good sign that (Chatfield) was out there. Whether he is ready-ready to go, that will be determined shortly.

“Chatfield definitely wants to play, so we will see where it goes.”