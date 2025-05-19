Hurricanes embrace ‘great challenge’ Panthers present in Eastern Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes know what they’re up against in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.
“I know for sure we’re hungry,” center Sebastian Aho said Monday. “I’m sure they will be too. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. They’re defending Cup champs and a really good team.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. Can’t wait.”
Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be held at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
It will have some added juice for Carolina. Memories are still fresh from the 2023 conference final, when Florida swept the series in four straight. The Panthers won each game by one goal, including a 3-2 win in four overtimes in Game 1 and a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2.
“It didn’t feel good at the time, and whenever you have tough losses when you feel good about where you’re headed, they always stick out in your mind,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “But (it’s) a new challenge and different players.
“It’s definitely in the back of your mind, and you want to get them back.”
The Hurricanes are in the conference final for the second time in three years after eliminating the Washington Capitals in five games. Last season, they were eliminated in the second round by the New York Rangers.