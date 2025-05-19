Hurricanes embrace ‘great challenge’ Panthers present in Eastern Final

Carolina knows what to expect from Cup champs when series begins Tuesday

FLA embrace challenge of ECF against FLA

© Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes know what they’re up against in the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers.

“I know for sure we’re hungry,” center Sebastian Aho said Monday. “I’m sure they will be too. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. They’re defending Cup champs and a really good team.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. Can’t wait.”

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be held at Lenovo Center on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

It will have some added juice for Carolina. Memories are still fresh from the 2023 conference final, when Florida swept the series in four straight. The Panthers won each game by one goal, including a 3-2 win in four overtimes in Game 1 and a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 2.

“It didn’t feel good at the time, and whenever you have tough losses when you feel good about where you’re headed, they always stick out in your mind,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “But (it’s) a new challenge and different players.

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind, and you want to get them back.”

The Hurricanes are in the conference final for the second time in three years after eliminating the Washington Capitals in five games. Last season, they were eliminated in the second round by the New York Rangers.

Panthers, Hurricanes set to clash in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final tomorrow

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup in a seven-game series against the Edmonton Oilers.

“How is it going to be different? We know we’re playing the Stanley Cup champs,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They got better, in my opinion. They picked up (former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones and former Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand), who were some of the best players off other teams. It’s going to be a challenge. We know it’s going to be tough, but it’s supposed to be at this time of year.

“Guys who have been through it understand that a little more now because they have been through it.”

Carolina has relied on balanced scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; 15 players have scored through 10 games, Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with eight goals; Aho and Seth Jarvis are tied for the team lead with 10 points each.

The Hurricanes will also rely on their identity as a puck-pressure team, even on the penalty kill. The top regular-season unit (83.6 percent) has carried over the playoffs, where the Hurricanes are tops at 93.3 percent.

“It feels like a man-on-man all over the ice. They’re in your face,” Jones said Monday. “Their penalty kill is great. There’s not a lot of space out there. It’s kind of a similar style to what we play. They’re known for just trying to suffocate you, forechecking, not turning pucks over in the neutral zone and playing a brand of hockey that everyone understands how to play.”

That description mirrors how Staal views the Panthers, who just eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-1 victory in Game 7 on Sunday.

“They’re a puck-pressure team, a forechecking team,” Staal said. “They’ve got a lot of talent, good special teams, and they don’t beat themselves. We have to be on our game against a great team like that. Once the game gets going, it’s who does it better and who’s sharper.”

And if the Hurricanes are going to take the next step and advance to the Stanley Cup Final, they will have plenty of reminders along the way of how close they came two seasons ago.

“You always want to get back, you always want to go farther,” Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “Whether you get swept in the first round or the conference final, it’s never fun. We know we have a good group, a different group than we had two years ago, so we have full confidence moving forward.

“The past is in the past and we’re focused on the group we have, and we have all the confidence in the world in it.”

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final preview

Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes against Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

NHL conference finals top 10 storylines

Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Bobrovsky vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern Final

Hurricanes focusing on details heading into Eastern Conference Final

Hurricanes to play Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

Panthers rely on strong foundations to win Game 7 against Maple Leafs

Latest News

Stars, Oilers each look different ahead of Western Conference Final rematch

Capitals look to get younger around Ovechkin, Carlson

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final preview

Heiskanen feeling ‘pretty normal’ after knee injury, ready to help Stars in West Final

Skinner vs. Oettinger goalie matchup in Western Final 

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes against Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Maple Leafs eliminated due to struggles at home, lack of production from key forwards

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL conference finals top 10 storylines

EDGE stats insights: Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final

Central Scouting's top 2 International skaters discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Bobrovsky vs. Andersen goalie matchup in Eastern Final

2025 NHL Draft order set through 1st 28 picks

Hurricanes focusing on details heading into Eastern Conference Final

'Stanley Pup' rescue dog competition to return in June

Maple Leafs’ core facing uncertain future following another Game 7 loss