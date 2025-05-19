2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final preview

The Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers begins Tuesday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Today, NHL.com previews the series:

(3A) Florida Panthers vs. (2M) Carolina Hurricanes

Panthers: 47-31-4, 98 points

Hurricanes: 47-30-5, 99 points

Season series: FLA: 2-1-0; CAR: 1-2-0

Game 1: Tuesday at Carolina (8 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The Florida Panthers are trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season. For the second time, they'll have to go through the Carolina Hurricanes to get there.

The Panthers swept the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in 2023, winning all four games by one goal and holding Carolina to six goals on 174 shots in the series.

They lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final that year, but the Panthers made it back to the Stanley Cup Final last season and won their first championship, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

"If anything, we know there's a tremendous amount of work left," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "It certainly doesn't get easier against a team like Carolina. We've seen them year in, year out, and we've had a series against them that was as tight as any just in the checking style of play. So, get back ready, recover, and get ready to go on Tuesday."

The Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Second Round last season, so they didn't get the chance to take on the Panthers again and change the narrative from what happened in 2023.

They have that chance now.

"It's definitely in the back of your mind and you want to get them back," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said.

How do they do that?

"Listen, we know we're playing the Stanley Cup champs," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "They got better in my opinion. They picked up two guys [forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones] that were some of the best players off other teams. It's going to be a challenge. We know it's going to be tough, but it's supposed to be at this time of year. Guys that have been through it understand that maybe a little more now because they have been through it, and maybe that's what will be the difference."

Carolina got to the conference final for the third time in seven seasons under Brind'Amour by defeating the New Jersey Devils in the first round and Washington Capitals in the second round.

The Hurricanes needed five games to win both series, allowing 18 goals in the process and dominating on the penalty kill especially, going 28-for-30 (93.3 percent), with one of the goals scored by Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin during a 5-on-3. They're also 9-for-32 on the power play (28.1 percent).

Carolina hasn't played since winning Game 5 against the Capitals in Washington on Thursday.

Rest could be looked at as a weapon for the Hurricanes, especially since the Panthers played Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday and flew directly to Raleigh on Monday. But that's not how the Hurricanes players see it.

"I don't think it really matters a ton," Staal said. "Media loves talking about the rest, but once the game gets going it's who does it better, who is sharper, and we have to be on our game, obviously, against a great team like them."

Florida earned its third straight trip to the conference final by dominating Game 7 against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, winning 6-1 to improve to 3-0 in Game 7's since 2023.

The Panthers lost Games 1 and 2 against Toronto but rallied to become the seventh defending Stanley Cup championship team in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68) to win a best-of-7 series after losing the first two games.