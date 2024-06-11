Panthers defeat Oilers in Game 2 of Cup Final, extend series lead

Niko Mikkola and Aaron Ekblad scored, and Anton Lundell had two assists for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves and has stopped 50 of 51 shots in the series for the Eastern Conference champions.

Mattias Ekholm scored, and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the Oilers, the Western Conference champions.

The Oilers have one goal through two games. Their vaunted power play, which went 0-for-4 on Monday, is 0-for-7 in the series. They had one high-danger chance during 5-on-5 play in Game 2.

Their elite players have been contained. Center Connor McDavid, who leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 32 points (five goals, 27 assists), has one assist, as does defenseman Evan Bouchard, who has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists), tied for second with center Leon Draisaitl (10 goals, 18 assists), who has no points.

“We have to be better and we can be better for sure,” said McDavid, the Edmonton captain. “I thought they went up a level and we didn’t match it today.”

Rodrigues’ first goal of the game put the Panthers in front 2-1 at 3:11 of the third period. A clearing attempt by Bouchard ended up right on the stick of Rodrigues high in the left face-off circle, and he snapped a shot to the short side past Skinner.

"So good, so happy for him, proud of him,” Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “He was awesome. Playing with him the last few games, he reads the game so well. That's two games in a row scoring some big goals for us.

“He's a super smart player and I'm really happy to see him get rewarded right now. We work so hard, and tonight it was him and it could've been a number of guys, and he did a great job of finding the net for us."

Rodrigues then made it 3-1 at 12:26. He broke the Oilers’ streak of 34 successful penalty kills when he redirected a pass from Lundell in the low slot.

“I'm not too worried about the point totals or goals,” Rodrigues said. “At the end of the day, we're looking for wins here. That's all I care about."