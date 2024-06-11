Oilers ready to ‘fight through adversity’ after Game 2 loss in Cup Final

Edmonton scored the opening goal of Game 2 at 11:17 of the first period, when defenseman Mattias Ekholm kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush with the teams playing 4-on-4 and found a spot through the pads of Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

The goal was the first for the Oilers in the series, but proved to be the only bright spot in the game as the Panthers took over territorially. Florida outshot Edmonton 9-4 in the first period and 13-3 in the second.

“They’re a great team, they defend really well, they have a great goalie, they’re doing a lot of really good things,” McDavid said. “It’s the Stanley Cup Final and they’re making it tough.”

Edmonton now has to win four of the next five games to win the Stanley Cup and end the drought by a Canada-based team dating back to 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid, however, is not looking that far ahead when it comes to climbing out of the hole.

“You win a game, whatever day that is (Thursday),” he said. “We have to be better, and we can be better for sure. I thought they went up a level and we didn’t match it today.”

Going into the game the Oilers were hoping to build on a strong performance in Game 1 on Saturday, where they outshot the Panthers 32-18, but were unable to beat Bobrovsky in a 3-0 loss.

Now they have to recoup both mentally and physically.

Oilers forward Warren Foegele was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen at 9:21 of the first, leaving Edmonton a forward short.

Darnell Nurse then sustained an undisclosed injury after being hit in the corner by Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues at 8:16 of the first period. Nurse had three shifts the rest of the game and spent most of his time on the bench.

“I think we came here, and we played well enough that we should have had the split,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “That doesn’t always happen, and we just have to take it one game at a time. I don’t see any reason to panic or do anything drastic. If we win one of these (at home), which I think we’re capable of doing, we’re really happy. I don’t want to get too caught up in that we’re down 2-0 and we’re in a whole lot of trouble. We just have to win the next game.”

In order to keep from falling behind 3-0 in the series, Edmonton is going to need more offensively from its top players. McDavid has one assist in the first two games, while Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane have yet to register a point.

Edmonton is getting its opportunities but has yet to convert on seven power plays. The Oilers were 0-for-4 in Game 2.

“We have to work our way out of it, it always starts with work with our group,” McDavid said. “They’re a unique penalty kill, just like they’re a unique team. They’re aggressive, we have to have guys ready for the puck, we have to have guys making good plays. We have to string good plays together and we haven’t been able to do that.”

Hyman said the Oilers top-end players have to be better at home in order to turn the series around.

“Your best players have to be your best players,” Hyman said. “Whether that’s on the power play, whether that’s even strength, whether that’s controlling play, we’re not going to win many games scoring one goal in two games.”