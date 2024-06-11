Oilers ready to ‘fight through adversity’ after Game 2 loss in Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The ability to overcome adversity has been a calling card for the Edmonton Oilers this season, and they will have to draw upon it again after a 4-1 loss against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to fall down 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.
Oilers captain Connor McDavid said they are up to the challenge with the next two games in Edmonton, starting with Game 3 at Rogers Place on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).
“It’s exciting, it’s another opportunity for our group to come together and dig our way out,” McDavid said. “It’s supposed to be hard; it’s supposed to be difficult, and I’m excited to see what our group is made of. I’m excited to see our group come together, I’m excited to see us fight through adversity and I’m looking forward to people doubting us again with our backs against the wall.”
Edmonton’s entire season has been filled with adversity, so it is not out of character to see it falling into another hole.
The Oilers dropped to the bottom of the NHL standings after 12 games (2-9-1), underwent a coaching change, trailed 3-2 in the best-of-7 to the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference Second Round and lost two of the first three games to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.
“We have a great opportunity at home,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “Good teams take care of business (at home), they’re a good team, they won two games at home. We were right there, this one they deserved and the last one, their goalie played well obviously and that’s part of being a good team. We have an opportunity to win one game back home and get back in the series.”