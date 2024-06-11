Panthers giving fans winning feeling in Stanley Cup Final 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- DJ Khaled took the stage outside Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, getting the fans’ hands up before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Let’s go, Florida!” the Miami-based artist yelled into the microphone. “All I do is …”

He let the fans sing the next three words.

“Win, win, win …”

That’s all the Florida Panthers do these days, too.

With a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers, they earned their fifth straight win, set a team record with their 14th win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“We want the Cup!” the fans chanted as the clock counted down in the final minute. “We want the Cup!”

Two more wins, and the Panthers will hoist it for the first time.

Game 3 is at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

“It’s special,” said Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues, who scored twice in Game 2 and has three goals in the series. “Trying to embrace it. Trying to stay in the moment. That’s two big wins for our team, and I think we’ve already turned the page, and we’re getting ready for Game 3.”