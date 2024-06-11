Panthers rely on winning formula to take Game 2 of Cup Final, extend series lead

SUNRISE, Fla. -- So much of the Florida Panthers’ success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs stems from their play in third periods.

So, it seemed appropriate it did again in their 4-1 win in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

That they outscored Oilers 3-0 in the third period Monday stands out, but their path toward winning Game 2 – and taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series – began in the third period of their 3-0 victory in Game 1 on Saturday.

“I think how we played in the third period of the first game, we just kept going with that,” Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola said. “That’s it. That’s the way we usually play.”

The Panthers led 2-0 after two periods in Game 1 despite being outshot 25-12, mostly because of the goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky, who covered up for numerous defensive breakdowns on his way to a 32-save shutout. In the third period, though, Florida got back to its grinding forecheck and tight-checking defensive game, and though it was outshot 7-6, closed out the victory confidently with an empty-net goal from Eetu Luostarinen.

The Panthers carried what they did in the third period into the start of Game 2, outshooting the Oilers 9-4. Although Edmonton took a 1-0 lead on Mattias Ekholm’s 4-on-4 goal at 11:17 of the first, Florida just kept coming in the second period.

The Panthers outshot the Oilers 13-3 in the second and tied the game 1-1 on Mikkola’s goal at 9:34. It looked much like the first three rounds of the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, when the Panthers gradually wore those teams out with their forecheck before breaking through in the third period.

So, Florida felt comfortable heading to the third tied 1-1.

“I think we're a confident bunch in how we play,” forward Kyle Okposo said. “We like to wear teams down. We like to grind it out and try to impose our will on the opposition, and I think we've done a pretty good job of that throughout the playoffs. We like to get it in and bang and grind it out and keep a tight gap and not let the other team breathe.”