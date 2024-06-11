Rodrigues steps up again for Panthers in Game 2 of Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Evan Rodrigues was told he could step down off the podium. The forward declined, sitting side by side with Florida Panthers teammate Niko Mikkola in front of the assembled media as Monday turned to Tuesday, as the questions switched from English to Finnish. His grin widened as he tossed in a “Kiitos” -- thank you in Finnish -- while Mikkola smiled and nodded along.

It was clear that Rodrigues was having fun.

And why wouldn’t he be? The well-traveled forward, who is on his fourth team in five seasons, has found a home with the Panthers, becoming a valuable and valued piece of a team that now sits two wins from the Stanley Cup.

Rodrigues scored twice in the third period on Monday, including the game-winning goal, to help the Panthers go up 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers. That makes three goals for Rodrigues in two games in the Final and six goals, to go along with five assists, in 19 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“So good. So happy for him. So proud of him,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “He was awesome. Playing with him the last few games, he reads the game so well. That’s two games in a row scoring some big goals for us. He’s a super smart player and I’m really happy to see him get rewarded right now.”