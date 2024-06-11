Nurse sustains undisclosed injury for Oilers in Game 2

Defenseman played just 4 shifts in 1st period, 1 in 2nd

Darnell Nurse

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Darnell Nurse sustained an undisclosed injury for the Edmonton Oilers against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

The Oilers defenseman was hit in the corner by Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues at 8:16 of the first period and left several seconds later. He played four shifts in the first period, the final one lasting 13 seconds.

Nurse returned to the bench in the second period but only played one shift, which lasted 28 seconds.

Nurse has three assists in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Oilers. He is averaging 19:48 of ice time per game, which is third among Edmonton defensemen behind Evan Bouchard (24:42) and Mattias Ekholm (21:46).

The Oilers are also without forward Warren Foegele, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for his knee-on-knee hit on Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen at 9:21 of the first period.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 1-0.

