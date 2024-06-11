Oilers offense coming up empty in Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman combined for 145 goals during the regular season and 35 through the first three rounds of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They have zero through the first two games against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, through the first 120 minutes of play, the entire Oilers team has just one, that coming off the stick of a defenseman, Mattias Ekholm.

“Not going to win many games,” McDavid said when asked about the Oilers’ inability to put the puck in the net.

In this particular case, the Oilers haven’t won any in this best-of-7 series and find themselves trailing this matchup 2-0 heading to Edmonton for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+).

After being shut out 3-0 in the opener, Edmonton finally managed to beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at 11:17 of the first period of Game 2 Monday to open the scoring, snapping a 71:17 scoreless drought in the Final. That was all the offense they could muster, however, while the Panthers responded with four straight goals en route to a well-earned 4-1 victory.

Coach Kris Knoblauch, citing the fact that his team clanked three goal posts, rejected the suggestion that his best players have not played as advertised and said he was pleased with how his top performers have fared.

Draisaitl wasn’t. Anything but.

“We can certainly be better, and it starts with me,” said Draisaitl, who still is looking for his first point in the series after accruing 28 (10 goals, 18 assists) in the first two rounds. “There's certainly a lot more to give.”