Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

That honor goes to Evan Rodrigues, who scored twice for the Florida Panthers, including the game-winner, in the third period. Rodrigues, who is playing in the second Cup Final game of his career, now has four points in his past three games. He also had two hits and three takeaways in Game 2.

Goal of the game

Both of Rodrigues’ goals were good, but we’ll go with the second one, which came on the power play at 12:26 of the third. Rodrigues was skating by and had a slick redirection of Anton Lundell’s pass (or shot on goal) to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.