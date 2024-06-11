Barkov status unclear for Panthers after injury in Game 2 of Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, but the status of star center and captain Aleksander Barkov is murky.

Barkov didn’t play the final 9:28 of the Panthers’ 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena after taking a high hit from forward Leon Draisaitl, who was given a two-minute penalty for roughing.

Barkov was down for a minute or so after the hit before being helped off the ice and to the dressing room.

Asked for an update on Barkov’s status after the game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice gave a one-word reply: “None.”

When asked if he thinks the NHL Department of Player Safety should look at the hit, he said, “The League looks at every hit.”

When asked a second time about his feelings on the hit, he said, “This isn’t ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ My feelings don’t matter.”

When asked if he held Barkov out of the rest of the game for precautionary reasons, Maurice reminded the media the score was 2-1 at the time of the injury, saying, “I’m not holding him.”

Draisaitl said the play was not out of frustration and that it was “just a hit.”

“I don’t think there was anything dirty about it,” Draisaitl said. “I don’t know, maybe I got him a little high, but certainly not any intent to injure or anything like that.”