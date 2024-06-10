Stanley Cup Final Game 2 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final from Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series after a 3-0 win on Saturday. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is inside the arena to provide all the sights, sounds and highlights from Game 2.

7:15 p.m. ET

We are about an hour from puck drop here in rainy Florida. It rained rats and dogs, I mean cats and dogs, today and it was still raining when we arrived at the arena around 6 p.m. ET.

Still that didn’t stop the fans from enjoying the pregame show from DJ Khaled in the parking lot, and it won’t stop them from being geared up for this game tonight.

If the Panthers can win this game, they will be two wins from the Stanley Cup, which would be the closest they have ever come in their history. They were swept in the 1996 Cup Final by the Colorado Avalanche and lost in five games last season to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Of course, the Oilers will have something to say about it. During their media availabilty on Sunday, all the Oilers talked about how well they played in Game 1 and how, if they can solve Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, they can win.

Despite being happy with their game, the Oilers are making at least one lineup change with Vincent Desharnais replacing Cody Ceci as Darnell Nurse’s defense partner. Desharnais has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. This is the first time Ceci has been a healthy scratch since becoming a member of the Oilers at the start of the 2021-22 season. That’s 237 regular-season games and 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

It also appears that forward Sam Carrick could come into the lineup, but we don’t know yet who will come out. We will know more about that during warmups.

Before the players hit the ice, here is some pregame reading for you all.

Staff writer Derek Van Diest has the story on the lineup changes.

Staff writer Tracey Myers has the 3 keys for Game 2.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid talked today about how he will be less nervous heading into Game 2.

And Tom Gulitti wrote about the Panthers trying to improve their penalty kill, even though it didn’t allow a goal in Game 1.

Finally, four of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft were here today. Nick Cotsonika wrote about their visit.