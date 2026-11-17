Alex Ovechkin once smoked the Tampa Lightning for his 50th goal of the 2008-09 season and followed with his famed “hot stick” celebration. Thanks to the Lightning, the Washington Capitals captain can enjoy his retirement with some cigars commemorating that moment.
Ovechkin gets ‘hot stick’ cigars from Lightning for final visit to Tampa
Gift honors Capitals captain’s famous celebration of 50th goal in 2008-09
© @BenjaminJReport
In honor of Ovechkin playing his final regular-season game at Tampa Bay’s Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN+), Lightning captain Victor Hedman presented him with a custom J.C. Newman cigar box and cigars that are stamped with the image of his “hot stick” celebration.
Ovechkin, who announced on Oct. 5 that this will be his final NHL season, has scored 51 of his League-record 930 goals against the Lightning. Few got more attention than the one he scored 7:43 into the first period of Washington’s 5-2 victory at Tampa Bay on March 12, 2009. After ripping a wrist shot past goalie Mike McKenna’s catching glove for the third of his NHL-record tying nine 50-goal seasons, Ovechkin dropped his stick to the ice and pretended it was too hot to touch.
“Obviously, you’ve been terrorizing us for a long time, so we got you a personalized cigar box,” Hedman said. “And I don’t know if you can see what’s on the cigar -- the hot stick. You did it in this building the year before I got here, so I didn’t see it live.”
After seeing the video on social media, McKenna posted, “Yeah, I saw it live.”
Hedman was accompanied by two of Ovechkin’s former Capitals teammates who are now with the Lightning, defenseman John Carlson and assistant coach Jeff Halpern. Founded in 1895, J.C. Newman’s headquarters are in Tampa.
“We just want to congratulate you on an amazing career,” Hedman said. “It’s been an honor to play against you.”