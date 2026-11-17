Ovechkin, who announced on Oct. 5 that this will be his final NHL season, has scored 51 of his League-record 930 goals against the Lightning. Few got more attention than the one he scored 7:43 into the first period of Washington’s 5-2 victory at Tampa Bay on March 12, 2009. After ripping a wrist shot past goalie Mike McKenna’s catching glove for the third of his NHL-record tying nine 50-goal seasons, Ovechkin dropped his stick to the ice and pretended it was too hot to touch.

“Obviously, you’ve been terrorizing us for a long time, so we got you a personalized cigar box,” Hedman said. “And I don’t know if you can see what’s on the cigar -- the hot stick. You did it in this building the year before I got here, so I didn’t see it live.”