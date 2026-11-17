Utah is one of the top teams in the NHL by some measures. The Mammoth are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage at 54.3. They rank third on the power play at 33.8 percent.

But while they’re tied with the Golden Knights for 10th in goals per game at 3.32, they’re tied with the Buffalo Sabres for 23rd in goals against per game at 3.45. They’re 28th on the penalty kill at 69.3 percent.

Goaltending and injuries have been issues lately.

Karel Vejmelka is 1-6-2 with a 3.73 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage over his past nine games (all starts).

Defenseman John Marino has missed the past 13 games. Defenseman Nate Schmidt has missed the past five. Forward Dylan Guenther has missed the past four, and forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the past three. Cooley missed three before returning Monday.

“Obviously not good,” Keller said of the losing streak. “We feel like we deserve better, but yeah, we’re still confident. We’re going to get some guys back here soon as well, and yeah, just got to stay confident. It’ll come.”

Trocheck said the Mammoth needed to stay the course and be more consistent over 60 minutes.

“It’s OK to be frustrated, but you have to channel it in the right way,” he said. “You can’t get frustrated at each other. We’ve got to make sure we’re sticking together in here. A lot of people in this game use frustration positively, are able to make it fuel them a little bit more, so hopefully we can do that.”

The cameras will be focusing on them as they try to do it.

“Do I think we’re playing well? Do I think we’re doing a lot of good things? Yes,” Tourigny said. “Having that said, you need to play with the cards you have in front of you, and through injury or through tough travel or whatever, it’s not an excuse. You need to find a way. We need to find a way. We’re at that point where there’s no excuses.”