Hellebuyck, Mehta honored by Newark deli with namesake burger, dessert

Initially, the brothers considered a Hellebuyck-inspired specialty.

"He's a puck-stopper, and a burger looks like a puck," Marc said. "So, what can we do with that?"

They researched Hellebuyck's favorite foods and hobbies, but nothing quite worked. Pasta was difficult to build into a sandwich. Fishing, one of Hellebuyck’s favorite hobbies, presented another problem.

"He's a lake fisherman," Marc said. "We've got tuna, that's ocean. We've got salmon, that's river. Nothing in a lake. What the (heck) are we going to do?"

The breakthrough came when Michael suggested placing a sunny-side-up egg on the burger. Sunny, get it?

"As soon as I said that, Marc was like, 'Wait a second. The Sunny's Cooking burger," Michael said. "Then we've got to put Taylor Ham on it. It just came together, honestly, in 30 seconds."

"The Sunny's Cooking name was the 'aha!' moment," Marc said.

The name also reflects the early returns on Mehta's work as general manager.

The Devils (13-6-0; 26 points) are second in the Metropolitan Division. Hellebuyck is 5-0-0 with a 1.96 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout since being acquired.

"It's early, but it looks like every move has proven itself," Marc said. "(Mehta’s) cooked like a three-star Michelin chef."

With the concept established, it was time to perfect the recipe. That meant preparing two versions of the burger, one with hot sauce and one without, and holding a three-person taste test inside Hobby's on Oct. 29.

The Brummers invited NHL.com to fill the final seat in their temporary research and development department.

Each sandwich was cut into sections and began with the version without sauce. It was rich, hearty and unmistakably New Jersey. The runny egg yolk blended with the cheese, burger and Taylor Ham, creating the kind of gloriously messy sandwich that demands extra napkins.

Then came the hot-sauce version.

The difference was immediate. The sauce added just enough heat and acidity to cut through the richness without overwhelming the other ingredients. It also supplied an appropriate Devils kick.

After careful consideration, and another bite to ensure the integrity of the experiment, the decision was unanimous: Hot sauce wins.

But Hobby's was not finished cooking.

Although the main course belongs to Mehta, Hellebuyck will get a piece of the celebration, too. The dessert option will be called The (Helle)Buyck Stops Here, a lava cake inspired by those the goalie purchased at the Olympic Village for the United States men's and women's ice hockey gold medal-winning teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics.