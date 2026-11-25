ATLANTIC DIVISION

Ottawa Senators: Be thankful for goalie Linus Ullmark, because you're a much different team when the Swede is in the net. They are 12-1-0 with 18 goals against when he plays, and 4-5-3 with 47 goals against when he doesn't.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Be thankful for Nikita Kucherov, because you don't know how much longer you're going to have him. Kucherov is in the last year of his contract and reportedly has asked for a trade, though Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said that is not going to happen. Maybe there's still hope fences can be mended and he stays in Tampa Bay beyond this season, but for now be thankful that you've got him there because he's a special, once-in-a-generation player.

Montreal Canadiens: Be thankful for being well managed because it can keep a team a Stanley Cup contender for a long time. Give general manager Kent Hughes and president Jeff Gorton a lot of credit for managing the cap well and pulling the trigger on necessary trades, like the one Sunday to acquire Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. That can only happen with excellent cap and roster management, and terrific amateur scouting.

Boston Bruins: Be thankful that Elias Lindholm is healthy and has been a consistent offensive threat with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games. The Bruins need offense from their centers and Lindholm is providing it.

Florida Panthers: Be thankful that Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are returning from long-term injuries because you know, I know, everyone knows that the Panthers are a Stanley Cup contender when they're in the lineup. Barkov in particular is the engine that makes the Panthers go. They didn't have him last season and they didn't make the playoffs. He's been out for 22 games this season and they're 12-8-2.

Buffalo Sabres: Be thankful for Tage Thompson. One of the best goal-scorers in the League is on a heater with five in a four-game goal scoring streak, seven in the past seven games and 12 in 12 games since Oct. 29. He has 17 in 24 games, well on his way to his third consecutive 40-goal season.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Be thankful that the nine-game winless streak is over, and it was Gavin McKenna who scored the game-winning goal in the 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Monday. The Maple Leafs need McKenna to play with confidence, and getting that goal at 8:55 of the third period should be a big boost for the 18-year-old rookie forward.

Detroit Red Wings: Be thankful that the Dylan Larkin saga is over, and that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff did well in the trade with the Montreal Canadiens getting a package that includes forward Michael Hage and two first-round picks for the maligned former captain.