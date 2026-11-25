Welcome to the National Hockey List. Each week, NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen will provide a list dealing with important topics around the NHL. With Thursday being Thanksgiving in the United States, Rosen is giving one reason for fans of each team in the NHL to be thankful at this time of the year.
Reasons for fans of all 32 NHL teams to give thanks, according to Dan Rosen
National Hockey List names Ullmark, Schaefer, McDavid as great blessings
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ATLANTIC DIVISION
Ottawa Senators: Be thankful for goalie Linus Ullmark, because you're a much different team when the Swede is in the net. They are 12-1-0 with 18 goals against when he plays, and 4-5-3 with 47 goals against when he doesn't.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Be thankful for Nikita Kucherov, because you don't know how much longer you're going to have him. Kucherov is in the last year of his contract and reportedly has asked for a trade, though Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said that is not going to happen. Maybe there's still hope fences can be mended and he stays in Tampa Bay beyond this season, but for now be thankful that you've got him there because he's a special, once-in-a-generation player.
Montreal Canadiens: Be thankful for being well managed because it can keep a team a Stanley Cup contender for a long time. Give general manager Kent Hughes and president Jeff Gorton a lot of credit for managing the cap well and pulling the trigger on necessary trades, like the one Sunday to acquire Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings. That can only happen with excellent cap and roster management, and terrific amateur scouting.
Boston Bruins: Be thankful that Elias Lindholm is healthy and has been a consistent offensive threat with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games. The Bruins need offense from their centers and Lindholm is providing it.
Florida Panthers: Be thankful that Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are returning from long-term injuries because you know, I know, everyone knows that the Panthers are a Stanley Cup contender when they're in the lineup. Barkov in particular is the engine that makes the Panthers go. They didn't have him last season and they didn't make the playoffs. He's been out for 22 games this season and they're 12-8-2.
Buffalo Sabres: Be thankful for Tage Thompson. One of the best goal-scorers in the League is on a heater with five in a four-game goal scoring streak, seven in the past seven games and 12 in 12 games since Oct. 29. He has 17 in 24 games, well on his way to his third consecutive 40-goal season.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Be thankful that the nine-game winless streak is over, and it was Gavin McKenna who scored the game-winning goal in the 4-2 win against the New York Islanders on Monday. The Maple Leafs need McKenna to play with confidence, and getting that goal at 8:55 of the third period should be a big boost for the 18-year-old rookie forward.
Detroit Red Wings: Be thankful that the Dylan Larkin saga is over, and that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff did well in the trade with the Montreal Canadiens getting a package that includes forward Michael Hage and two first-round picks for the maligned former captain.
METROPOLITAN DIVISION
Carolina Hurricanes: Be thankful because you have coach Rod Brind'Amour, who never wavers in his approach and is consistent and predictable with his decision making. There are no surprises; just a relentless pursuit of winning the Hurricanes' way, which is Brind'Amour's way.
New Jersey Devils: Be thankful for your depth, because you finally have it and no team can go far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs without it. The additions of Jesper Boqvist, Evan Rodrigues, Luke Evangelista, Amadeus Lombardi and Declan Chisholm, and the emergence of Arseny Gritsyuk have made a massive difference in New Jersey's attack. It doesn’t hurt having Connor Hellebuyck in goal, either.
New York Rangers: Be thankful that losing goalie Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending knee injury with 78 games wasn't a death blow because of the play of goalies Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo, and the team defense they've played in front of them. There's a long way to go, but there's reason to believe the Rangers can be a playoff team this season. There was no reason to believe that at Thanksgiving last season.
New York Islanders: Be thankful every day that you have defenseman Matthew Schaefer and goalie Ilya Sorokin, and be thankful that forward Mathew Barzal is rounding into form and playing well after missing the first 18 games of the season. The Islanders are faster, more dynamic and just overall much better when Barzal is in the lineup.
Philadelphia Flyers: For crying out loud, be thankful that you have Matvei Michkov and allow the 21-year-old forward who leads the team in goals (11) and points (20) to continue to develop his overall NHL game. He has superstar potential.
Washington Capitals: Be thankful for Alex Ovechkin and the ability to experience the end of one of the greatest careers for any athlete in any sport. Winning matters most, but watching the Ovechkin swan song is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Be thankful for Zach Werenski and his passion for Columbus. Werenski will become eligible to sign a new contract on July 1. His belief in the Blue Jackets hasn't wavered. Who knows where it goes from here, but be thankful that there's a chance this elite defenseman can be a Blue Jacket for life.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Be thankful for two decades of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. It has been a truly special era in Pittsburgh. Sure, it might be coming to an end soon enough, so be thankful for what time is left in it, and enjoy the heck out of having 87, 71 and 58 in black and gold.
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota Wild: Like the Lightning with Kucherov, be thankful that you have Quinn Hughes, hope he gets healthy quickly, and that the holiday present is No. 43 re-signing with the Wild. But if that doesn't happen, be thankful you have him now because you can win the Stanley Cup with him in the lineup.
Dallas Stars: Be thankful that forwards Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz, defenseman Miro Heiskanen and goalie Jake Oettinger are all signed through at least 2028-29 and making less than $8.5 million annually. Their contracts will allow the Stars to stay a Stanley Cup contender in a rising cap world regardless if they're able to re-sign pending UFA forward Jason Robertson.
Colorado Avalanche: Be thankful for forward Artturi Lehkonen, one of the most underrated players in the League who has 15 goals this season, his last on a five-year contract paying him $4.5 million annually. The Avalanche very well could be getting the best of Lehkonen before he prices himself out of Colorado.
Nashville Predators: Be thankful for goalie Juuse Saros, who is having a big-time bounce back season with his 8-4-4 record, 2.50 goals-against average and .916 save percentage arguably the biggest reason why the Predators are in a playoff position on the eve of Thanksgiving. Saros had a combined 3.07 GAA and .895 save percentage in the past two seasons and the Predators missed the playoffs both times.
St. Louis Blues: Be thankful for the emergence of 22-year-old forward Jimmy Snuggerud and 24-year-old forward Jake Neighbours. The Blues needed their young forwards to step up to create a more dynamic and balanced attack, and that's exactly what Snugerrud (14 goals) and Neighbours (18 points) have done this season.
Winnipeg Jets: Be thankful that you're in the race because let's just say it was far from pretty after a 7-0 loss to the Hurricanes on Nov. 1, their ninth straight game without a win, dropping them to 4-8-3 overall. The Jets are 8-1-1 in 10 games since.
Utah Mammoth: Be thankful that you have the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic coming to Salt Lake. The Mammoth and Avalanche will play at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah on Dec. 31 (6 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The NHL's newest market will get to experience one of the League's greatest events.
Chicago Blackhawks: Be thankful for a two-game winning streak and hope that forward Connor Bedard can move past his shoulder woes after his latest surgery and truly become the generational star the Blackhawks need him to be to turn the corner out of a long rebuild.
PACIFIC DIVISION
Edmonton Oilers: Be thankful for Connor McDavid, for the ability to watch him live, to experience the most exciting player in the NHL. Don't ever take it for granted because if there's a market that knows all too well how all great things could come to an end it is Edmonton. Maybe McDavid stays in Edmonton for his entire career, but nobody knows that right now so don't miss a moment of what you have now.
Vegas Golden Knights: Be thankful that Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and William Karlsson, your best four forwards, are also your best four defensive forwards. The fact that all four can regularly be in the Selke Trophy conversation is a huge reason why the Golden Knights are always a Stanley Cup contender.
San Jose Sharks: Be thankful for coach Ryan Warsofsky's deft touch of trying to get the most out of a slew of young players without giving away ice time for free. Warsofsky is making the players earn it, and that goes a long way toward helping a team learn how to win on a consistent and predictable basis.
Seattle Kraken: Be thankful that you didn't let two demoralizing losses against the Hurricanes in Finland ruin what remains a promising season. Third place in the division looks up for grabs and the Kraken, after losing twice by a combined score of 9-2 in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland have responded with two wins in three games since returning home, including 3-2 against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.
Anaheim Ducks: Be thankful for Cutter Gauthier, who has 18 goals in 12 games this month and needs two to tie the NHL record for most goals in a single calendar month shared by Teemu Selanne (March 1993) and Joe Malone (February 1921). Be hopeful that the Ducks can start to keep the puck out of the net more often to make all of Gauthier's goals matter.
Calgary Flames: Be thankful for goalie Devin Cooley, who is enlightening, philosophical, candid and always keeping things interesting. Cooley is also playing quite well with his 2.89 GAA and .909 save percentage in 11 games. Cooley provides the levity needed as the Flames continue to work through a rebuild.
Los Angeles Kings: Be thankful that you're good on the road (6-4-2), because winning on home ice has been a struggle again this season (2-8-0) just as it was last season (15-17-9). They're 31st in home points percentage (.422) since the start of last season after being first in 2024-25 (.805, 31-6-4).
Vancouver Canucks: Be thankful that you've won three of the past five games. These are hard times in Vancouver, so positives like that can go a long way.