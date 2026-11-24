The streaks are the longest in Wild history.

Kaprizov has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) over the 15-game stretch, when Minnesota has gone 12-0-3.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, and Matt Boldy had three assists for the Wild (18-3-5), who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in his season debut after having offseason hip surgery.

Macklin Celebrini had two assists for the Sharks (11-13-2), who had won three of four. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 25 saves.

Kaprizov put the Wild up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:37 of the first period. Boldy fed a pass into the slot, where Kaprizov's deflection was blocked, but he followed up the play by tapping his own rebound past Askarov's right pad.

Toffoli tied the game 1-1 on the power play at 10:47. Gustavsson stopped Mason Marchment’s shot from the top of the left circle, and Toffoli backhanded the rebound past the goalie’s left pad.

Wennberg put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 17:29. While on a 2-on-1, Celebrini skated down the left wing and found Wennberg in the right circle for a one-timer that beat Gustavsson by the glove.

Faber then tied it 2-2 at 19:18. Kaprizov passed to Faber at the left point, and after skating to the top of the left circle, he put a wrist shot bar down over Askarov's glove.

Eriksson Ek put the Wild back in front 3-2 at 13 seconds of the second period. Kaprizov broke into the zone on the right wing and threw a pass to the middle before Eriksson Ek collected it and sent a shot past Askarov's blocker from the high slot.

Blake Coleman’s empty-net goal made it 4-2 at 18:24 of the third period, and Eriksson Ek scored into an empty net for his second of the game at 19:06, making it a 5-2 final.