The NHL.com staff
From a hockey standpoint, this has been an amazing year. I was lucky enough to go to Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics and watch the epic gold-medal game in person. I have covered so many big games and big events. I am forever thankful for that. But from a personal standpoint, this has been a brutal year for the NHL.com staff. In March, Jessi Pierce, our Minnesota Wild independent correspondent, was killed, along with her three young children, in a house fire. All this time later, it's still hard to fathom that it happened and hard to comprehend why. Jessi was an amazing writer and even more so an amazing person. No words can capture what she meant to the Minnesota sports community and NHL.com. And just a few weeks ago, we nearly lost our Toronto staff writer, Mike Zeisberger, to a serious heart condition. Luckily, through the miracle of modern medicine, he was saved and will be back writing for us at some point. These two events made me realize just how thankful I am to know and work with so many amazing people, especially the NHL.com writers, editors and producers, and the entire team at the NHL offices and folks from all around the League. Working in hockey is a dream come true, but working with these incredible people is beyond words. -- Bill Price, VP, Editor-in-Chief