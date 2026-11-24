Trades, rumors and all of the above

I have no personal agenda for any one team. I am a fan of the game and of the League, but I'm neither a fan of your biggest rival nor do I hate your favorite team. All of it means that I'm free of bias and emotion. And because of that, I'm all for the great chaos we have had in our hockey world since the end of last season. Player movement. Player demands. Contracts we've never seen before. I love it all because all of it drives interest in our great game. It drives discussion, debates and passion. So, yes, I'm all for blockbuster trades, star players on the move, the works. Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers? I'm all in. Connor Hellebuyck to the Devils? Yes. Dylan Larkin to the Canadiens? Hey, they need a second-line center and who doesn't love playoff hockey in Montreal. Let's go! Will Quinn Hughes re-sign with the Wild? Will he be traded by March 1 if he says he won't? Will he go to unrestricted free agency? All great questions. Let's keep talking about them. What about Nikita Kucherov's future in Tampa Bay, Auston Matthews' future in Toronto, and Connor McDavid's in Edmonton? Juicy doesn't even begin to describe it. The struggle is real if you're a fan of these teams, or if these are some of your favorite players. I sympathize. I really do. But I'm thankful this season because of the interest all of it drives around the NHL, the passionate discussions, the rumors and, yes, the analysis when something actually happens, like Larkin to the Canadiens to spice up a Sunday night. It's fresh and it's fun, at least for me. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer