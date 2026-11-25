Ottawa vs. Tkachuk

Brady Tkachuk will face his former team when the Florida Panthers host the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI). The former Senators captain scored the first goal in his return to Ottawa on Oct. 21, but his old teammates won 5-1. Tkachuk has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 24 games. His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, leads Florida (13-8-3) with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 24 games. The Senators (16-6-3) lead the Atlantic Division and are on a nine-game point streak (7-0-2). The Panthers are six points behind, but they could get captain Aleksander Barkov and/or forward Brad Marchand back from injury.

Central stage

It'll be a big Central Division battle when the Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, KDFI). The Stars (15-6-2) have won five straight and sit in second place in the division. Jake Oettinger is coming off a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season. But the Predators (12-6-5) are only three points behind, tied with the Colorado Avalanche (13-7-3) for third in the division, holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.