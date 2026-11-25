There are 14 games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one televised nationally in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: 14-game feast hits table leading into Thanksgiving
Hurricanes look to extend point streak at Lightning; Gauthier eyes NHL record for Ducks against Sharks
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Kucherov watch
Keep an eye on Nikita Kucherov when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The reigning winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player is in the final season of his contract and has declared he will not return to Tampa Bay (15-6-2). His line was benched in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, and cameras caught him with his gloves off on the bench, arms crossed. Now the Lightning face the defending Stanley Cup champions on national TV against the Hurricanes (18-3-3), who are 6-0-1 in their past seven games.
Ottawa vs. Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk will face his former team when the Florida Panthers host the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI). The former Senators captain scored the first goal in his return to Ottawa on Oct. 21, but his old teammates won 5-1. Tkachuk has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 24 games. His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, leads Florida (13-8-3) with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 24 games. The Senators (16-6-3) lead the Atlantic Division and are on a nine-game point streak (7-0-2). The Panthers are six points behind, but they could get captain Aleksander Barkov and/or forward Brad Marchand back from injury.
Central stage
It'll be a big Central Division battle when the Nashville Predators visit the Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, KDFI). The Stars (15-6-2) have won five straight and sit in second place in the division. Jake Oettinger is coming off a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season. But the Predators (12-6-5) are only three points behind, tied with the Colorado Avalanche (13-7-3) for third in the division, holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.
Larkin settles in
Dylan Larkin earned an assist in his debut with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, after the Detroit Red Wings traded him Sunday. But the center failed to score into an open net late in the game, and the Canadiens (14-7-4) lost to the Los Angeles Kings 2-1. Now he'll go on the road and settle in with his new teammates, visiting the Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN2, RDS).
Gauthier going for record
Cutter Gauthier needs two goals to tie the NHL record for goals in a single month as the Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, NBCSCA). Gauthier has 22 goals in 24 games this season, one behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who has 23 goals in 27 games. Since Nov. 1, Gauthier has scored 18 goals in 12 games. Since 1996-97, the only player to score 18 goals in a single month is Patrik Laine, who did so for the Winnipeg Jets in November 2018. Only seven skaters in NHL history have recorded more. The Ducks (11-13-1), who have lost four straight in regulation, enter one point behind the Sharks (11-13-2) for third in the Pacific Division.
The schedule
Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3)
New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG-B)
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI)
St. Louis Blues at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN)
Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW)
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+)
New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN2)
Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; DSN, Prime)
Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, KDFI)
Utah Mammoth at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Wild+, MINNHL, Utah16)
Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN2, RDS)
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET; Prime Video, CHSN, KONG, KING)
San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, NBCSCA)