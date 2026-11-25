Trevor Connelly had two goals and an assist, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Golden Knights (15-6-5), who have won two in a row following a four-game skid. Carter Hart made 20 saves.

Connor McDavid, Colton Dach and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers (17-6-4), who are 0-3-1 during a season-long four-game skid. Devon Levi made 22 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had 19:47 of ice time for Edmonton in his return after missing the previous five games with an undisclosed injury.

Eichel put Vegas ahead 1-0 on the power play at 6:13 of the first period, taking a cross-ice feed from Marner and scoring far side over Levi’s glove with a wrist shot from the left dot.

Connelly extended it to 2-0 at 9:07. Oilers defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin broke up a pass in front of the Edmonton crease before having the puck stripped by Connelly, who quickly lifted a backhand past Levi’s glove.

The Oilers appeared to score at 16:52 when Podkolzin sent a wrist shot from the high slot off the right post and in off Hart, but it was waved off due to goaltender interference by Edmonton forward Mathieu Joseph in the crease, with Hart losing his stick and the net coming off.

Dach cut it to 2-1 at 3:03 of the second period, tipping in a slap shot from the point by Evan Bouchard glove side past Hart.

McDavid tied it 2-2 with 19 seconds left in the period, skating in from the blue line and finishing on a give-and-go with Kasperi Kapanen with a wrist shot over Hart’s blocker.

Hart remained down after the goal and left the ice, but returned to open the third period. He was replaced briefly by Adin Hill, who didn’t face a shot.

Nic Dowd gave Vegas a 3-2 lead 2:08 into the third period, taking a passing out front from behind the net by Marc Gatcomb and sliding it past Levi.

Eichel’s second goal pushed it to 4-2 at 5:29, a wrist shot from the right dot off a pass from the slot by Connelly.

Podkolzin made it 4-3 just 16 seconds later at 5:45, taking a rebound off a shot by Connor Murphy and lifting it over a prone Hart.

Connelly then scored into an empty net at 17:28 for the 5-3 final.

Oilers forward Filip Hallander left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.