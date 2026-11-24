Conor Geekie will be out 4-5 months for the Tampa Bay Lightning after having shoulder surgery, the team announced on Tuesday.

The forward, who had surgery on Monday and will begin rehab immediately, was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 and has missed the past three games. He last played in a 2-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 14 when he had two shots on goal in 8:32 of ice time. Geekie has five points (one goal, four assists) in 20 games this season.

In three NHL seasons, all with the Lightning, Geekie has 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 86 regular-season games and one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Tampa Bay (15-6-2) hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT).