Vince Dunn and Ben Meyers also scored for the Kraken (11-9-1), who have won two of three since losing both games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. Joey Daccord made 24 saves, including a sprawling stop with the blade of his stick to rob Troy Terry with 4:04 remaining in the third period.

“He was able to get it all the way around (to the far side of the net), and at that point, it just becomes full desperation,” Daccord said of the save on Terry. “And lucky that it went off my paddle, and I had (Montour) to back me up. We battled to keep it out of the net and then went and scored right away. So it was awesome.”

“I think it's a big game for (Daccord),” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “He played excellent for us. Obviously, the save he made in the third period was the difference in the game for the most part, and he made a number of good saves for us in the second period as well.”

Cutter Gauthier scored his 18th goal in November, moving within two of tying the NHL record for goals in a single month, for the Ducks (11-13-1), who have lost four straight. Dostal made 18 saves.

“Terrible loss. Tough loss,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we played two good games in a row and should have gotten points in both of them, and we came up empty on them. Tough trip, and hey, we’ve got to get home and turn it around.”

All five goals in the game came in the third period.

Meyers made it 1-0 at 2:51 after Matthew Wood intercepted a pass by Ian Moore behind the net and found Meyers in the slot. Meyers one-timed it over Dostal’s glove.

“The puck went up the wall, and Josh Mahura kind of pinched down,” Meyers said. “So I was filling in for him, and then I went back in to get into the play, and the timing was just perfect on it.”

Gauthier tied it 1-1 off an offensive-zone face-off at 4:06. Roger McQueen won the draw back to Jackson LaCombe at the top of the left circle. LaCombe tapped it to Gauthier, who sent a wrist shot off the crossbar and in.