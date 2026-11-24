SEATTLE -- Kaapo Kakko scored at 17:35 of the third period, and the Seattle Kraken edged the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Kakko scores late in third period, lifts Kraken past Ducks
Daccord makes 23 saves for Seattle; Gauthier gets 18th goal in November for Anaheim
Off a rush, Brandon Montour chipped it to Kakko skating through the right circle with speed. Kakko cut to his left, deked to his forehand and pulled it around Lukas Dostal’s right pad.
“A couple nice plays (by Montour and Mackie Samoskevich),” Kakko said. “I think those are the plays we have to make. (We have to) turn it up quick, and that’s what Mackie did, and then ‘Monty’ made a nice play. … I think they were changing, also, and that’s why I had a breakaway.”
Vince Dunn and Ben Meyers also scored for the Kraken (11-9-1), who have won two of three since losing both games against the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. Joey Daccord made 24 saves, including a sprawling stop with the blade of his stick to rob Troy Terry with 4:04 remaining in the third period.
“He was able to get it all the way around (to the far side of the net), and at that point, it just becomes full desperation,” Daccord said of the save on Terry. “And lucky that it went off my paddle, and I had (Montour) to back me up. We battled to keep it out of the net and then went and scored right away. So it was awesome.”
“I think it's a big game for (Daccord),” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “He played excellent for us. Obviously, the save he made in the third period was the difference in the game for the most part, and he made a number of good saves for us in the second period as well.”
Cutter Gauthier scored his 18th goal in November, moving within two of tying the NHL record for goals in a single month, for the Ducks (11-13-1), who have lost four straight. Dostal made 18 saves.
“Terrible loss. Tough loss,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “I thought we played two good games in a row and should have gotten points in both of them, and we came up empty on them. Tough trip, and hey, we’ve got to get home and turn it around.”
All five goals in the game came in the third period.
Meyers made it 1-0 at 2:51 after Matthew Wood intercepted a pass by Ian Moore behind the net and found Meyers in the slot. Meyers one-timed it over Dostal’s glove.
“The puck went up the wall, and Josh Mahura kind of pinched down,” Meyers said. “So I was filling in for him, and then I went back in to get into the play, and the timing was just perfect on it.”
Gauthier tied it 1-1 off an offensive-zone face-off at 4:06. Roger McQueen won the draw back to Jackson LaCombe at the top of the left circle. LaCombe tapped it to Gauthier, who sent a wrist shot off the crossbar and in.
Gauthier needs two goals in Anaheim's next three games to tie the NHL record for most during a single month. The mark is shared by Joe Malone (20 in February 1921) and Teemu Selanne (20 in March 1993).
Dunn regained a 2-1 lead for Seattle at 10:06. Off a rush, Jordan Eberle pulled up in the left circle and slid it back to a trailing Dunn at the point. Dunn scored with a slap shot that went off Dostal’s right pad and in.
“I think you just play your game,” Kakko said of the eventful third period. “You never know how it goes. I think the last game we played, (a 4-3 loss at) San Jose was way different. We were going back and forth, and it was a fast game and a lot of chances. And I mean this one was just different, and I think we just keep playing our game.”
Sam Colangelo tied it again 2-2 at 12:35, lunging for a Frank Vatrano rebound in the slot and sweeping it past Daccord’s left skate as he was dragged to the ice by Seattle defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Stian Solberg had the secondary assist for his first NHL point.
“Solberg made a nice play to Frank, and Frank got a shot,” Colangelo said. “I was just trying to get net front, and I think I got a tip on it. I saw it bounce out, and I just tried to slam it home.”
Seattle, which entered the game with the NHL’s worst penalty kill at 60.7 percent, killed a four-minute double-minor high-sticking penalty to Mahura in the second period. Anaheim entered the game with the League’s best power play, converting on 35.2 percent of its opportunities.
“I mean, it was a pivotal moment for our team in the game, considering we talked a lot about our penalty killing,” Lambert said. “So to have four minutes instead of two and have it go the way it went, it was sudden progress, anyway.”
NOTES: Gauthier became the NHL’s second player in the last 30 years (since 1996-97) to score 18 goals in a single month, following Patrik Laine (18 in November 2018). Only seven skaters in League history have recorded more. … Solberg became the fifth Norwegian defenseman in NHL history to record a point.