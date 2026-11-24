NEW YORK / DÜSSELDORF -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced details for the 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest in Düsseldorf, the official fan festival of the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland. A first-class experience for fans of all ages, the festival offers family-friendly, hockey-themed activities to the public.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest will bring holiday-themed hockey activations to the Düsseldorf Christmas Market for 25 days of hockey celebration at Schadowstraße, Nov. 30–Dec. 24. The festivities continue when the 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest arrives at PSD Bank Dome, Dec. 18–20. PSD Bank Dome will serve as host to two regular season games between the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators on Friday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 20 for the 2026 NHL Global Series presented by Kaufland. Team practices on Saturday, Dec. 19 will be open to fans who purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.de.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest at Schadowstraße will be open to the public daily from Nov. 30–Dec. 24. The fan fest will be highlighted by a larger-than-life 2026 NHL Global Series Germany snow globe, which allows fans to enter inside for an immersive photo experience, as well as exciting activations from several of the League’s official partners, including:

Adobe: A festive challenge where fans can test passing skills and land pucks in holiday-themed targets to score points and earn prizes in Pass the Presents presented by Adobe.

Esso: Fans test their shot speed in a simple, competitive hockey challenge, with shots measured by a radar gun, at Hardest Shot Challenge presented by Esso.

SAP: A virtual reality hockey experience lets fans engage with the game digitally at the Sense Arena VR Experience presented by SAP.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest at PSD Bank Dome will feature many of the most popular hockey activations, games and fan experiences, open to the public on game days and open practice. The fan fest at PSD Bank Dome will welcome fans in the plaza outside the arena’s main entrance during the following hours and feature several of the League’s official partners:

Friday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cat: The Youth Fitness Zone presented by Cat® allows fans to test their fitness level and compare them to some of the best NHL players.

DHL: Fans aim at the designated targets to test their shooting accuracy in a hands-on hockey challenge presented by DHL.

Esso: Fans test their shot speed in a simple, competitive hockey challenge, with shots measured by a radar gun the Hardest Shot Challenge presented by Esso.

PLYRS: At PLYRS’ Hydration Station fans can find their favorite flavor of the PLYRS Hydration drink.

The 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest in Düsseldorf is part of a series of NHL activations taking place around the city in celebration of the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany presented by Kaufland. In addition to the fan fests at Schadowstraße and PSD Bank Dome, the NHL is currently partnering with Düsseldorf’s iconic Kö on Ice to present special fan experiences throughout the holiday season, including a five-meter-tall Christmas tree composed of hockey sticks, the NHL Holiday Card Factory digital experience, and the NHL Memory Studio photobooth.

For 2026 NHL Global Series Fan Fest updates and operating hours, fans can visit NHL.com/FanFest.