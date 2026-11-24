Fantasy rank for Larkin after trade

Dylan Larkin was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 22, boosting his fantasy stock and making him worth rostering for the rest of the season in all league formats. Larkin, who had been suspended by the Detroit Red Wings prior to the trade, has rejoined NHL.com’s fantasy rankings and is among the top 50 overall players.

Larkin, who had an assist and three shots on goal in his Canadiens debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, now has seven points (two goals, five assists) and 35 shots on goal in 11 games this season. The 30-year-old is playing center on the second line for Montreal with wing Alex Newhook and is likely to see time on the same line as young wing Ivan Demidov (fifth pick in 2024 NHL Draft), who led all rookies in points (62) and power-play points (20) last season.

Larkin also played on the first power play in his Montreal debut with high-scoring skaters Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson, with Demidov also being a strong candidate for PP1 time with him nearing a return from injury. Caufield ranked second in the NHL in goals last season (51; behind Nathan MacKinnon’s 53), while Suzuki was one of eight players in the League with at least 100 points (101).

Since 2021-22 (past six seasons combined), Larkin ranks 11th in the entire NHL in power-play goals (63) and is 11th among active centers in shots on goal per game (3.04) over that same span. Larkin gains even more fantasy appeal in leagues that factor in face-offs; he ranked fourth in face-off wins (789) last season with the Red Wings and is fifth in that category (2,376) since 2023-24 (past four seasons combined).

A three-time 70-point producer, Larkin had his highest point total in 2022-23 (79 points, 31 on power play), best points-per-game average in 2023-24 (1.01; 69 points in 68 games) and highest goal total last season (34).

Fantasy projection for Larkin: With 59 games remaining for the Canadiens this regular season, Larkin has point-per-game potential with a better supporting cast in Montreal compared to Detroit, giving him a chance to still finish with 65-70 points.

Canadiens’ fantasy outlook after trade

The trade for Larkin fills Montreal’s No. 2 center void and also should improve the team’s power play, which ranked 31st out of 32 teams at the time of the trade (14.3 percent). Including Larkin and Demidov, the Canadiens have nine players in NHL.com’s fantasy top 200 rankings for the rest of this season. With Calder Trophy front-runner Jacob Fowler and backup Jakub Dobes, the Canadiens also have one of the top 10 fantasy goalie tandems.

Although the Canadiens traded their top prospect, forward Michael Hage (21st pick in 2024 NHL Draft; currently playing for University of Michigan in NCAA), to the Red Wings as part of the Larkin trade, Montreal still has seven players in NHL.com’s top 100 keeper and dynasty rankings, which are the best 25-and-younger options for long-term leagues. With five players in the top 15 of the keeper rankings, Montreal has arguably the best young core of fantasy players in the NHL.

EDGE stats insights on Larkin, Canadiens

Larkin’s well-rounded advanced metrics solidify Montreal as one of the top Stanley Cup contenders this season. Over the first five seasons of the NHL EDGE puck and player tracking era (2021-22 to 2025-26), Larkin ranked 17th in the entire League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (1,048). At the time of the trade, Montreal ranked fifth in 20-plus mph speed bursts as a team (626) this season.

While Larkin’s speed has fueled his goal-scoring over the years, his elite shot metrics are also largely responsible, especially his prowess from high-danger zones. Both of Larkin’s goals this season have come from high-danger zones, and he was also a standout in that category in each of the previous two seasons: he had 17 high-danger goals last season (94th percentile among forwards) and 21 high-danger goals during the 2024-25 season (98th percentile).

After Larkin’s debut with the Canadiens, he ranks in the 91st percentile in even-strength offensive zone time percentage (44.2 in 11 games) this season, and his average shot speed (60.83 mph) ranks in the 87th percentile at his position.

Read more: EDGE stats impact of Larkin trade