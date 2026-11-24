There is one game on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, and it is televised nationally in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.

McDavid continues to roll

It's unreal to see what Connor McDavid is doing and the Edmonton Oilers captain is zeroing in on another milestone. McDavid is five assists away from becoming the first player in NHL history to reach 50 assists in a season prior to December and will look to get closer when the Oilers (17-5-4) host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-5) at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX). Wayne Gretzky has earliest date on which a player got their 50th assist of a season, doing so on Dec. 4, 1983. McDavid leads the NHL with 58 points (13 goals, 45 assists) in 26 games.

More for Marner

Mitch Marner needs one assist to become the third-fastest active player to reach 600 for his NHL career. McDavid (surprise, surprise) did it in 616 games and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby reached 600 assists in 704 career games. The Vegas forward has 848 points (249 goals, 599 assists) in 761 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Golden Knights. Marner has 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 23 games this season, second on the Vegas behind forward Jack Eichel, who has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists).

Dynamic duo

Can Leon Draisaitl get three points against the Golden Knights? If so, he'll join McDavid as the first two NHL players to reach 50 points in a season for the fifth time. They have already made history by doing it four previous times, and the only others to do it more than once were Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito (three times), Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita (twice) and Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr (twice). Draisaitl has 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 26 games, third in the NHL behind McDavid and Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, who has 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists).