Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Nugent-Hopkins back for Oilers against Golden Knights
Pulock out 1-2 weeks for Islanders; Malkin could return for Penguins on Wednesday
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Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will return to the lineup when the Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, HBO MAX). The forward missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury. Nugent-Hopkins last played in a 1-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 14, which was the first of a six-game road trip for Edmonton. "It's something that kind of happened near the end in Toronto and I was kind of battling that all week and dealing with that," Nugent-Hopkins said Tuesday. "Maybe it led from a couple of weeks ago with the puck. I kind of just stuck around the road and it was a long road trip not playing any games, but it was nice to be around the guys at least." Nugent-Hopkins left 45 seconds into the second period of a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 7, after he was hit in the head with the puck on a shot from teammate Ryan Shea. Nugent-Hopkins played in the next three games before sitting out for the next five. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games. ... Forward Zach Hyman will not play Tuesday and will miss his second game with an upper-body injury.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin returned to practice Tuesday and could play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW). The center was on the first line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell after missing a 1-0 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Forward Bryan Rust, who has missed 13 games with a lower-body injury, practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday. "'Geno' was full contact, full participant. Rust got a little bit of contact there as it went on, started off noncontact," Penguins coach Dan Muse said. "But there's no change in status in regards to Rust or anybody else that's been out for a while."
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New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock will be out 1-2 weeks with an upper-body injury. The defenseman has missed the past two games since he was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 19. Pulock has four assists and is plus-7 in 17 games this season while averaging 17:35 of ice time. ... Kyle Palmieri is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The forward left at 6:17 of the second period in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday after his right leg wrapped around the right post following a collision with Maple Leafs forward Easton Cowan. New York hosts the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN).
Boston Bruins
James Hagens returned to practice on Tuesday, three weeks after being injured on a crosscheck in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 5. The rookie forward took part while wearing a noncontact jersey at Warrior Ice Arena. "I don't know exactly," coach Marco Sturm said of when Hagens might return. "But this is what I told you last time, that this is the next block, the next block is in the (noncontact) jersey and that's what he did today. He's been really really good. We're really happy about his progress here and we go from there." Hagens said he felt back to normal, without any limitations, though he did not know when to expect to play in a game. "It was kind of a weird play and I felt it right away," Hagens said. "That's what made me know to get off (the ice)." Hagens has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games this season, sixth in the NHL in points among rookies.
Washington Capitals
Vincent Desharnais could return when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+). The defenseman, who has missed the past 12 games after having an appendectomy on Oct. 21, went through his third consecutive practice with full contact on Tuesday. "At this point I would consider him day to day," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "He looks solid. He's participated in all the drills. He looked like he was moving well. Didn't notice anything that would restrict him." ... Defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering from ACL surgery in April, participated in his first practice with full contact on Tuesday, and continues to move closer to returning. "He's almost got every single box checked other than being cleared to play," Carbery said. "Now it's just a matter of time, and I'm not going to set a timeline on it. It's significant injury, so it's not just something that you get cleared for contact and then your back in two or three days. So, I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but he's getting close." ... Carbery said he expects forward Anthony Beauvillier to be available against the Flyers after being excused from practice Tuesday for personal reasons.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues could be without several key players when they visit the New York Islanders on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN). Forwards Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud, Pavel Buchnevich and Connor McMichael along with defenseman Brandon Carlo did not practice with the team on Tuesday. Thomas and McMichael skated on their own. Carlo left a 5-4 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday midway through the third period with a lower-body injury, and McMichael is likely to miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury. The others are dealing with undisclosed injuries. "We have a lot of soft tissue stuff going on," St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. "Everybody that wasn't out there is day to day. If there's anything else besides day to day that comes up, we'll know in the next 24 hours. There's a possibility of call-ups. Just depends on the next I guess 3-8 hours. (Thomas) will play. He's playing, but it's just maintenance. It's maintenance with almost everybody." Defenseman Calle Rosen is expected to make his season debut with Carlo out.
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