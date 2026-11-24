The Panthers host the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI).

Each forward has been out since early October with a knee injury.

Barkov, who is Florida's captain, injured his left knee Oct. 1, his second game of the season, a 4-3 overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks. He missed all of last season with a knee injury and has been sidelined 94 of the Panthers' past 96 games.

"In Sasha's case, you can lose an 'A' player, and we have," Maurice said. "I think he's probably averaged about 10-15 missed games over the (past four years), so you always play without your best players, but you don't lose the mindfulness of who you are. That stays. But when it's 100 games (missed) out of 101 or whatever it is, you stop looking the same way. You just can't be the same team without him. So I mean, there is an excitement.

"You miss one of the best players in the world and we just haven't had him here for a year and a half."

On Oct. 7, the Panthers announced he would be out 6-8 weeks. The game Wednesday is one day short of eight weeks since he was injured.

"He's incredible. Just skating with him, seeing it firsthand, he's just the best at what he does," Florida forward Brady Tkachuk said. "Offensively, defensively, just his leadership. It's pretty amazing to see firsthand."

Barkov had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs when Florida won the Cup for the second straight season, and has won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in each of his past two full NHL seasons.

"It's huge. He's the face of the team, a leader and our most important player, so it's huge," defenseman Niko Mikkola said.