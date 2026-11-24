But when Hage heard from Brisson and Williams the trade probably would happen, he didn’t share any information.

“I just had to try to keep it quiet, obviously,” Hage said. “I didn’t really know … I mean, I’m assuming ‘Horcs’ didn’t really know at all.”

No, he didn’t, not until the news broke on social media at 8:45 p.m. ET. He and Hage were hanging out with some teammates at a house next door to their own.

“It was crazy,” Will Horcoff said. “I just looked at my phone, and I was like, ‘What?’ We all were just, like, super shocked. We were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Mike just started smiling, laughing.”

Hage was still chuckling about it Monday.

“Horcs obviously was pretty fired up for me,” he said. “It was tough to keep it quiet for a couple hours, but it was good. It was a cool moment. Yeah, it’s definitely an interesting situation, but it’s pretty cool how it all worked out.”

Will Horcoff said it didn’t hit him until later.

“It’s so weird,” he said. “(Larkin) was practicing with us. Mike’s my roommate. My dad’s the GM. Like, it’s crazy how connected it is. It’s such a small world, especially the hockey world. Everybody knows everybody. I think it’s pretty cool, though.”

The more you learn about it, the cooler it gets, especially for Detroit and Michigan.

Hage said he plans to sign with the Red Wings when the Wolverines’ season ends.

“Yep,” he said. “After, hopefully, we win a national championship.”

Can Hage be another Larkin?

The similarities are eerie in some ways. Hage wears No. 19 for the Wolverines, like Larkin once did.

“I don’t want to go there,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “But what Dylan’s done, I think Michael Hage can do that. I believe he can do what Dylan’s done.”

* * * * *

Larkin asked the Red Wings for a trade after last season. The center played 10 games for them this season, then left the team and was suspended without pay Oct. 29.

A couple of days later, Naurato called Larkin, whom he had known since Larkin was 17.

“You’re a Michigan alum,” Naurato told Larkin. “You need somewhere to skate.”

Naurato played for the Wolverines from 2005-09 and worked as a team consultant for the Red Wings from 2018-21. He returned to Michigan and rose from assistant coach in 2021-22 to interim head coach in 2022-23 to head coach in 2023-24.

The Red Wings selected Larkin with the No. 15 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. He had 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games for Michigan in 2014-15, then joined Detroit in 2015-16.

Naurato said he figured Larkin could get back to his roots and feel good when a trade eventually happened, while mentoring Michigan’s young players.

“I think we both benefitted from him being here when he was,” Naurato said.

Larkin skated with the Wolverines for two weeks in early November. He participated in a series of small-area games -- “and he smoked us,” Will Horcoff said with a laugh. He stayed after practice to work on face-offs with the centers, including Hage. He sat in on meetings and shared his thoughts.