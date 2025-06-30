Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2025 NHL Draft

More than 20 with Black, Indigenous, Asian, Latin American heritage selected

Lee Bear Aitcheson

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles players of color who were selected in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Diversity was on display at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday. More than 20 players of Black, Indigenous, Asian or Latin American heritage were selected.

Here’s a look at each:

Jack Nesbitt, C, Philadelphia Flyers, first round (No. 12)

The 18-year-old from Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League had no idea the Flyers wanted him so badly that they would trade the No. 22 and No. 31 picks in the draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins to move up to No. 12 to select him.

“I talked to them a little bit, but I didn’t think they’d trade up to try and grab me,” he said. “But I’m very happy about it, and I’m very honored.”

A member of Wiikwemkoong First Nation, Nesbitt (6-4, 185) was fifth for Windsor in goals (25) and points (64) in 65 games, including six power-play and two short-handed goals. The 18-year-old from Sarnia, Ontario, was fifth for Windsor with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 OHL playoff games.

“The combination of the size, the grit, the playmaking abilities, the goal scoring already,” Flyers general manager Daniel Breire said. “We saw him play the second half of the season. He took a big step on a really good Windsor team. … We saw him play a few times live as well. He was very impressive.”

Carter Bear, LW, Detroit Red Wings, first round (No. 13)

A left wing for Everett of the Western Hockey League, Bear said he was humbled when he learned about a draft watch party in Peguis First Nation in Manitoba on Friday, cheering his selection. The Southern Chiefs Organization congratulated him on Instagram, calling his selection “a historic and proud moment for Carter, his family, and his Nation, and a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication he has shown throughout his hockey journey.”

“That shows how proud they are,” Bear said. “I’m proud of where I’m from -- my community and my Indigenous background.”

Bear (6-foot, 179) tied for seventh in the WHL with 40 goals in 56 games, and he also led Everett with 82 points and 14 power-play goals despite sustaining a partially torn Achilles tendon on March 9. The 18-year-old from Winnipeg is on track to be fully cleared by September.

“We think we're getting a very intelligent hockey player who is extremely competitive at the junior hockey level,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. “He really can score, and we think all of his game translates to the NHL as well. I think our fan base will really take to him.”

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, New York Islanders, first round (No. 17)

A combination of physicality, offense and a charismatic smile, the 18-year-old from Barrie was third in the OHL among defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 games. Named "Best Bodychecker" in the Eastern Conference in the OHL coaches' poll, Aitcheson (6-1, 196) said he brings a touch of nastiness to his game.

“I’m a hard, two-way defenseman who can go against the other team’s top lines, get under people’s skin,” he said.

Aitcheson’s highlight reel hits get a lot of attention, but his offensive output is also noteworthy, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said.

“Kashawn, (you) notice all his hits online, fine, but look at him, he’s almost a point-a-game guy in juniors,” Darche said.

Bill Zonnon, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins, first round (No. 22)

A left-handed shot, Zonnon (6-2, 185) was second for Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) and 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 64 games this season. The son of immigrants to Canada from Togo, Zonnon can play wing or center.

“I think the thing that was most exciting to us was that he really thrived when he moved to center,” Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said. “He was excellent at center. Plays in all situations. Plays against the other team's best players. And as the year went on, it was just his competitiveness, especially in the playoffs for them, was really a driver for his team.”

The 18-year-old from Montreal will play for Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there on June 5. He hopes to remain at center as he continues his path to the NHL.

“I’d like to keep developing there,” he said. “Obviously, I’m still 18 years old, so I’ve got a long way to go to potentially play down the middle in the NHL. That would be my goal.”

Ryker Lee, RW, Nashville Predators, first round (No. 26)

In his first full season with Madison of the United States Hockey League, Lee (6-0, 185) led rookies in goals (31), power-play goals (10) and points (68), and was second in assists (37) and game-winning goals (five) in 58 games. He had 21 regular-season multipoint games and six points (three goals, three assists) in six USHL playoff games. The 18-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, whose father immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, committed to Michigan State for next season.

“The USHL is not the easiest league to score in,” Predators assistant GM/director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. “Usually, the guys that can produce and put points at that level can do at the college level pretty quickly, so we’re excited to get him. He's got a great offensive skill set, great shot, great release. He can shoot pucks from a lot of different angles, changes angle, those sorts of things.”

Simon (Haoxi) Wang, D, San Jose Sharks, second round (No. 33)

Wang (6-5, 172) said it was meant to be that he was chosen with the first pick in the second round of the draft.

“My brother was not in town (Friday); he was flying in (and) actually got here at 9 o’clock,” Wang said. “Getting picked first in the second round, it was meant to be, honestly.”

Wang became the third player born in China to be chosen in the NHL Draft, joining Kevin He (2024, Winnipeg Jets, fourth round, No. 109) and Andong Song (2015, New York Islanders, sixth round, No. 172). Wang (6-5, 215) had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games with King of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to begin this season, then had two assists in 32 games and three assists in 21 playoff games after joining Oshawa (OHL) in December.

“I just wanted to play in the NHL,” he said. “It’s a dream for every kid in China, and a dream for me as well.”

Wang Draft

Carter Amico, D, Philadelphia Flyers, second round (No. 38)

Amico (6-5, 225) had three assists in 13 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team this season. An 18-year-old from Westbrook, Maine, who is committed to play for Boston University in 2026-27, Amico said he has a game similar to Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic.

“Seth Jones is a two-way defenseman like me, but I thought this year I was leaning more on the defensive side,” Amico said. “But overall, you can play both sides of the puck, you can defend, you can kill, big, tall right-handed as well. Vlasic, you know, really good defensive presence, shutdown plays, good entry into the house.”

Amico Draft

Malcolm Spence, LW, New York Rangers, second round (No. 43)

The 18-year-old from Erie (OHL) said he felt a host of emotions after he wasn’t selected in the first round on Friday, but that faded once he donned a Rangers jersey.

“A little later than I thought I was going to go, for me that’s just going to be more motivation,” Spence said. “I’m really happy I’m the Rangers’ first pick (in the 2025 draft). To me, that shows they really believe in me. To go to an organization like them and play in front of that fan base in that city is so cool. I’m just really excited.”

Spence (6-2, 201) was third for Erie with 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) in 65 games, including 14 power-play points (five goals, nine assists). The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games to help Canada win the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. He will play at the University of Michigan next season.

Conrad Fondrk, C, New Jersey Devils, second round (No. 50)

Fondrk, whose mother is from Honduras, was ninth on USNTDP’s Under-18 team with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 40 games. The 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, is committed to play for Boston University next season.

“I'm a playmaker,” Fondrk said. “I'd say I see the ice very well, always looking for my teammates to shoot the puck to. Going to BU, obviously a great spot.”

William Moore, C, Boston Bruins, second round (No. 51)

The 18-year-old forward said he’s excited about reuniting with former USNTDP member James Hagens at Boston College this season, as well as in the Bruins organization. Boston chose Hagens with the No. 7 pick on Friday.

“Great role model, learn a lot from him at NTDP, watching him tearing it up as an ’06, coming in as a fresh ’07 just watching and learning and picking stuff from his game,” Moore said. “Super excited to play with him next year, hopefully, and it’s an honor that we both get to stay in Boston.”

Moore (6-2, 175) had 59 points (27 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games for USNTDP. The 18-year-old had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win the bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Worlds. Born in Mississauga, Ontario, Moore is a dual U.S.-Canada citizen. His father, Patrick, is American and mother, Vanusa, is from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Moore Draft

Ben Kevan, RW, New Jersey Devils, second round (No. 63)

A forward for Des Moines of the USHL, Kevan (6-0, 173) said he’s looking forward to being teammates someday with Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and his brother, forward Jack Hughes, fellow alums of the U.S. national team program. Kevan, who is of Japanese heritage, had three points (two goals, one assist) in seven games for the U.S. at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, including a goal in a 4-3 overtime win against Slovakia for the bronze medal.

The 18-year-old from Fairfield, California, led Des Moines in assists (30) and had 43 points (13 goals) in 51 games. He’s committed to play for Arizona State University in 2026-27.

“I think just having people who have shared the same experiences is going to be really big for me,” he said. “I think that's going to be a really easy way to bond with people very quickly, because at the end of the day, we both share the same experiences, even though I just went through it and maybe someone like (the Hughes) went through it…quite a few years earlier.”

Hayden Paupanekis, C, Montreal Canadiens, third round (No. 69)

A member of the Norway House Cree Nation, the 18-year-old (6-4, 196) had 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 71 games for Kelowna and Spokane in the WHL.

Mace’o Phillips, D, Calgary Flames, third round (No. 80)

The 18-year-old from Wayzata, Minnesota, had six points (two goals, four assists) in 60 games for the USNTDP Under-18 team. Phillips (6-5, 228) played five games for the U.S. at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World championship but didn’t register a point. He will play for the University of Minnesota next season.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Dallas Stars, third round (No. 94)

A forward for Vancouver of the Western Hockey League, Schmidt (5-7, 160) was tied for seventh in the WHL with 40 goals in 61 games and led his team with 78 points. His nine points (four goals, five assists) in five games led Vancouver during the WHL playoffs, and the 18-year-old had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games for Canada at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Worlds.

Alex Huang, D, Nashville Predators, fourth round (No. 122)

Huang (6-0, 170) was second in scoring among Chicoutimi defensemen with 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 64 games. The native of Rosemere, Quebec, who turns 18 on July 30, had four assists in six games for Canada at the 2025 IIHF Under 18 Worlds. He’s committed to play for Harvard University in 2026-27.

Shamar Moses, RW, Florida Panthers, fifth round (No. 129)

The forward for North Bay (OHL) had 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games, second on the team in assists and third in points. The 18-year-old was born and raised in Scarborough, Ontario, a Toronto community that’s produced several Black NHL players, including Anthony and Chris Stewart, Kevin Weekes, Joel Ward, Wayne Simmonds and Devante Smith-Pelly.

“I think Scarborough totally made me who I am,” Moses told NHL.com after he was selected Saturday. “I think a lot of people with a lot of character come from there and it’s where a lot of great people were built. To see how people created a legacy and created a way for us to try to continue that legacy. … I think there is something good in that Scarborough water, for sure.”

Max Westergard, LW, Philadelphia Flyers, fifth round (No. 132)

Westergard (5-10, 158) was the fourth-leading scorer for Frolunda’s Under-20 junior team this season with 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 41 games and had three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 playoff games for its senior team in the Swedish Hockey League. The 17-year-old from Tampere, Finland, whose father is Finnish-Swedish and mother is Kenyan, was co-leader for Finland with six points (two goals, four assists) in five games at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Worlds.

William Belle, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs, fifth round, No. 137

The 18-year-old forward from the USNTDP said he really didn’t watch the draft.

“I felt it would stress me out too much, and then my phone started blowing up,” he said. “When I heard it was the Maple Leafs, I was pumped. It’s a great organization. Can’t wait to get started, and I thanked them for this opportunity.”

Belle (6-3, 219) had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 55 games for the USNTDP, and will play for Notre Dame next season. He is the son of a Chinese mother and American father, and he lived in China until his family moved to the U.S. in 2015.

Harry Nansi, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs, fifth round, No. 153

The 17-year-old from Brossard, Quebec, had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 67 games for Owen Sound of the OHL.

Anthony Allain-Samake, D, Anaheim Ducks, sixth round, No. 168

The 17-year-old from Gatineau, Quebec, had 14 assists in 61 regular-season games and one assist in five playoff games for Sioux City of the USHL. Allain-Samake is committed to play for the University of Connecticut in 2026-27.

Aidan Park, C, Edmonton Oilers, seventh round (No. 223)

The next-to-last player selected in the draft, Park (6-1, 188) just happened to be at L.A. Live to hear his name called.

“I actually came yesterday (Friday) for Ryker Lee, and I thought we were going to hang out today, but he flew on a private jet to Nashville this morning,” said Park, who lives in Playa Vista. “So, I figured ‘I live here, why not?’ So, I end up getting picked. It’s a super-special moment and I’m super excited.”

Park was second for Green Bay (USHL) with 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 55 regular-season games and was tied for the team lead with three points (two goals, one assist) in two playoff games.

The 19-year-old is the nephew of Minnesota Wild pro scout and retired NHL forward Richard Park, who was the second player born in South Korea to reach the NHL. Aidan will play for the University of Michigan next season.

