Color of Hockey: Diversity on display at 2025 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles players of color who were selected in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Diversity was on display at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday. More than 20 players of Black, Indigenous, Asian or Latin American heritage were selected.

Here’s a look at each:

Jack Nesbitt, C, Philadelphia Flyers, first round (No. 12)

The 18-year-old from Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League had no idea the Flyers wanted him so badly that they would trade the No. 22 and No. 31 picks in the draft to the Pittsburgh Penguins to move up to No. 12 to select him.

“I talked to them a little bit, but I didn’t think they’d trade up to try and grab me,” he said. “But I’m very happy about it, and I’m very honored.”

A member of Wiikwemkoong First Nation, Nesbitt (6-4, 185) was fifth for Windsor in goals (25) and points (64) in 65 games, including six power-play and two short-handed goals. The 18-year-old from Sarnia, Ontario, was fifth for Windsor with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 12 OHL playoff games.

“The combination of the size, the grit, the playmaking abilities, the goal scoring already,” Flyers general manager Daniel Breire said. “We saw him play the second half of the season. He took a big step on a really good Windsor team. … We saw him play a few times live as well. He was very impressive.”

Carter Bear, LW, Detroit Red Wings, first round (No. 13)

A left wing for Everett of the Western Hockey League, Bear said he was humbled when he learned about a draft watch party in Peguis First Nation in Manitoba on Friday, cheering his selection. The Southern Chiefs Organization congratulated him on Instagram, calling his selection “a historic and proud moment for Carter, his family, and his Nation, and a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication he has shown throughout his hockey journey.”

“That shows how proud they are,” Bear said. “I’m proud of where I’m from -- my community and my Indigenous background.”

Bear (6-foot, 179) tied for seventh in the WHL with 40 goals in 56 games, and he also led Everett with 82 points and 14 power-play goals despite sustaining a partially torn Achilles tendon on March 9. The 18-year-old from Winnipeg is on track to be fully cleared by September.

“We think we're getting a very intelligent hockey player who is extremely competitive at the junior hockey level,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. “He really can score, and we think all of his game translates to the NHL as well. I think our fan base will really take to him.”

Kashawn Aitcheson, D, New York Islanders, first round (No. 17)

A combination of physicality, offense and a charismatic smile, the 18-year-old from Barrie was third in the OHL among defensemen with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 games. Named "Best Bodychecker" in the Eastern Conference in the OHL coaches' poll, Aitcheson (6-1, 196) said he brings a touch of nastiness to his game.

“I’m a hard, two-way defenseman who can go against the other team’s top lines, get under people’s skin,” he said.

Aitcheson’s highlight reel hits get a lot of attention, but his offensive output is also noteworthy, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said.

“Kashawn, (you) notice all his hits online, fine, but look at him, he’s almost a point-a-game guy in juniors,” Darche said.

Bill Zonnon, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins, first round (No. 22)

A left-handed shot, Zonnon (6-2, 185) was second for Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) and 34 power-play points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 64 games this season. The son of immigrants to Canada from Togo, Zonnon can play wing or center.

“I think the thing that was most exciting to us was that he really thrived when he moved to center,” Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said. “He was excellent at center. Plays in all situations. Plays against the other team's best players. And as the year went on, it was just his competitiveness, especially in the playoffs for them, was really a driver for his team.”

The 18-year-old from Montreal will play for Blainville-Boisbriand next season after being traded there on June 5. He hopes to remain at center as he continues his path to the NHL.

“I’d like to keep developing there,” he said. “Obviously, I’m still 18 years old, so I’ve got a long way to go to potentially play down the middle in the NHL. That would be my goal.”

Ryker Lee, RW, Nashville Predators, first round (No. 26)

In his first full season with Madison of the United States Hockey League, Lee (6-0, 185) led rookies in goals (31), power-play goals (10) and points (68), and was second in assists (37) and game-winning goals (five) in 58 games. He had 21 regular-season multipoint games and six points (three goals, three assists) in six USHL playoff games. The 18-year-old from Wilmette, Illinois, whose father immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, committed to Michigan State for next season.

“The USHL is not the easiest league to score in,” Predators assistant GM/director of scouting Jeff Kealty said. “Usually, the guys that can produce and put points at that level can do at the college level pretty quickly, so we’re excited to get him. He's got a great offensive skill set, great shot, great release. He can shoot pucks from a lot of different angles, changes angle, those sorts of things.”

Simon (Haoxi) Wang, D, San Jose Sharks, second round (No. 33)

Wang (6-5, 172) said it was meant to be that he was chosen with the first pick in the second round of the draft.

“My brother was not in town (Friday); he was flying in (and) actually got here at 9 o’clock,” Wang said. “Getting picked first in the second round, it was meant to be, honestly.”

Wang became the third player born in China to be chosen in the NHL Draft, joining Kevin He (2024, Winnipeg Jets, fourth round, No. 109) and Andong Song (2015, New York Islanders, sixth round, No. 172). Wang (6-5, 215) had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 38 games with King of the Ontario Junior Hockey League to begin this season, then had two assists in 32 games and three assists in 21 playoff games after joining Oshawa (OHL) in December.

“I just wanted to play in the NHL,” he said. “It’s a dream for every kid in China, and a dream for me as well.”