Schaefer, Misa join 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Defenseman went No. 1 to Islanders, center selected by Sharks

draft-top3-picks

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The first round of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft is the focus of the latest episode of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale were joined on the show by the first three selections, starting with defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who went No. 1 to the New York Islanders.

Schaefer accepted his jersey from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but it came with a bit of a surprise -- a ribbon in support of Schaefer's mother, Jennifer, who died from breast cancer in February 2024. Jennifer Schaefer's initials also were sewn into the collar of the jersey.

"It was a surprise, and it means a lot to me," Schaefer said on the podcast. "Family is a big part to me, and my mom especially, and I think that just speaks on the organization that I just got drafted by and how much they care about their players and just how first class they are. To do that for me, it means a lot.

"I'm so happy I'm an Islander, and I honestly can't wait to get started and play in front of the best fans in the League. I can't wait to meet them."

Schaefer also discussed what he's going to do between now and training camp in September to prove he's ready to play in the NHL next season.

Michael Misa, who went to the San Jose Sharks at No. 2, also said how the NHL is his goal for next season.

"I think when I'm at my best, it's drive plays," Misa said. "I think I make players around me better. I think San Jose is in a little bit of a rebuilding situation where they need younger guys to kind of come in and help out. And I hope to be one of them."

Kimelman and Morreale also covered some of the surprise choices, the big moves by several teams and much more.

The "NHL Draft Class" podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available here and the NHL app.

